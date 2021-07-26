Dehydrated worker prompts emergency rescue operation in Winston-Salem

A surveyor working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation to bring him to safety.

The surveyor was in an area covered with trees and brush, and it was initially difficult for emergency crews to find him. He and three others were out of the woods by 2:30 p.m., however.

More than one of the workers was evaluated by medical crews.

Jason Morehead, the owner of Allied Land Surveying Co. in Winston-Salem, said one of the surveyors got dehydrated while surveying a boundary line.

“It was a hot day, and he ran out of water,” Morehead said.

Typically, he said, he knows exactly where surveyors are working. But the crew left their equipment as they were walking out, he said.

Captain S.P. Harber said emergency workers used GPS in an effort to find the crew.

“They couldn’t even access (the area) with an ATV,” he said.

The call about the emergency came in around 1 p.m.

