Dehydrated workers prompt emergency rescue operation in Winston-Salem

After trying unsuccessfully to reach the men from the part of the property facing Cole Road, rescuers learned they could get back to the area where the men were through the back of another person’s property a little further north on Cole Road. Emergency medical technicians and firefighters moved to that spot, and were able to get a vehicle in to bring the two surveyors out.

Morehead said that ordinarily it would be simple to locate the workers because of their GPS equipment, but that in this case the men had decided to leave their equipment in place and walk back out to their truck. Morehead said the men realized along the way that they needed help.

Morehead said that three other workers with his company went into the woods to bring water to the two men already there, as emergency crews mobilized to bring the workers out.

Temperatures were in the upper 80s on Monday afternoon around the time of the rescue.

Daren Ziglar, the director of emergency services in Forsyth, said that people should plan ahead before doing any heavy work on a day as hot as it was on Monday.

“The key is planning,” Ziglar said. “If you know you are going to be doing strenuous activity, you need to start days before drinking plenty of fluid.”