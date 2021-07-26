Dehydrated workers prompt emergency rescue operation in Winston-Salem

Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation to bring them to safety.
The surveyors were in an area off Cole Road covered with trees and brush, and it was initially difficult for emergency crews to find them. The call came in initially around 1 p.m. as affecting only one surveyor, but it turned out that both people on the two-man crew had become dehydrated and needed help, reports showed.
The surveyors were out of the woods and out of trouble by 2:30 p.m.
The surveyors were working for Allied Land Surveying Co. in Winston-Salem and checking the boundary lines on property owned by Cornerstone Tower LLC. The two workers were near one of the northern boundary lines on the back side of the property from Cole Road when they became dehydrated, according to Jason Morehead, the owner of the company.
“It was a hot day, and (they) ran out of water,” Morehead said.
Multiple firefighters and emergency medical services workers converged at the property on Cole Road, but there was initial confusion about where the men were and how to get onto the property to bring them out.
“They couldn’t even access (the area) with an ATV,” said Capt. S.P. Harber of the Winston-Salem Fire Department, during the early stages of the rescue effort.
After trying unsuccessfully to reach the men from the part of the property facing Cole Road, rescuers learned they could get back to the area where the men were through the back of another person’s property a little further north on Cole Road. Emergency medical technicians and firefighters moved to that spot, and were able to get a vehicle in to bring the two surveyors out.
Morehead said that ordinarily it would be simple to locate the workers because of their GPS equipment, but that in this case the men had decided to leave their equipment in place and walk back out to their truck. Morehead said the men realized along the way that they needed help.
Morehead said that three other workers with his company went into the woods to bring water to the two men already there, as emergency crews mobilized to bring the workers out.
Temperatures were in the upper 80s on Monday afternoon around the time of the rescue.
Daren Ziglar, the director of emergency services in Forsyth, said that people should plan ahead before doing any heavy work on a day as hot as it was on Monday.
“The key is planning,” Ziglar said. “If you know you are going to be doing strenuous activity, you need to start days before drinking plenty of fluid.”
Ziglar said that while sports drinks can help, relying too much on them can be bad as well. Ziglar advises drinking two containers of water for every one container of a sports drink. And dark urine is a sign that someone is not drinking enough water, he added.
While the rescue operation went on, officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department blocked off a portion of Cole Road to keep traffic out of the way of the emergency operations.
