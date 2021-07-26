Delaying Tanglewood Park project is a good thing. Forsyth County residents deserve to have a say.

On paper, the plan temporarily shelved last week by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to build an event center smack in the middle of Tanglewood Park makes some sense.

At 50,000 square feet, county officials say, the yet-to-be-named center would allow the county to host — and charge a hefty fee to host — concerts, expositions, gun shows and so on, the same way the city does with the Fairgrounds and the Annex.

“Tanglewood is already the single-most visited place in the county,” said Dudley Watts, the county manager. “A lot of people know that place. I think it will be well-received by the community of promoters who create events.”

No doubt that’s true. Anybody who stands to turn a buck off such a place would be pleased. Hotels and restaurants down the road in Clemmons or just over the mighty Yadkin in Bermuda Run have visions of a plumper bottom line.

“There is always opportunity adding another venue in town to attract additional business,” said Rich Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem.

Also true. But here’s the thing: People — nearby residents and regular citizens who flock to the park by the tens of thousands and ultimately will pay for it — have a say, too.

Caught unawares