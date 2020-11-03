Democrat Whit Davis defeats Republican Mike Silver for a district court judgeship in Forsyth County

Democrat Whit Davis defeated Republican Mike Silver in their contest for a Forsyth District Court judge's seat in Tuesday's election.
Davis had 101,348 votes or 54.4% as compared to Silver's tally of 84,874 votes or 45.6%, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
The vote totals include ballots cast in 96 of Forsyth County's 101 precincts or 95% of the polling sites as well as the early vote. It doesn't include all of the mail-in vote.
Davis won the seat currently occupied by Judge Laurie Hutchins, who didn't run for re-election.
Davis, 36, an assistant public defender in Forsyth County, will serve a four-year term as a district court judge.
"I am so honored to have received the vote of Forsyth County residents to serve as their next district court judge," Davis said. "Just as I have served my clients in the public defender's office for the last seven years by diligently defending them in court, I will also serve Forsyth County residents appearing before me in court as a judge by ruling impartially in their cases and ensuring everyone has equal access to justice."
Silver, 41, a deputy commissioner on the N.C. Industrial Commission, congratulated Davis on his victory.
"I am so thankful to the citizens, volunteers and people that supported my campaign," Silver said. "I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of our community and being an active volunteer with our community partners."
Davis, a Winston-Salem native, has served as an assistant public defender in Forsyth County since 2013. In that role, Davis has represented more than 1,000 clients in criminal cases.
Davis graduated in 2002 from Reynolds High School, and he received a bachelor's degree in environmental science and policy at Duke University in 2006. Davis received a law degree at the Tulane University Law School in 2011.
Silver, a Durham native, has worked as deputy commissioner on the state Industrial Commission since August 2015. As a deputy commissioner, Silver serves as an administrative law judge on workers' compensation cases, he said.
Before that, Silver worked for eight years as an assistant district attorney in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.
