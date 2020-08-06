Barbara Burke, a candidate for the Winston-Salem City Council, questioned four names on Paula McCoy’s petition to run against her for the Northeast Ward council seat as an unaffiliated candidate on Wednesday, and when three of those signatures turned out to belong to people who don’t live in the ward, McCoy lost her bid to get on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Tim Tsujii, Forsyth County’s director of elections, said Burke came to the county elections board office about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, just 10 minutes before the deadline to submit petitions with the required number of signatures needed to run as an unaffiliated candidate.
Burke is the Democratic Party nominee for the Northeast Ward seat on the council. With McCoy now out of the race, she is running unopposed.
Weeks earlier, McCoy had gathered 283 signatures — two more than the 281 needed — to run against Burke. Elections officials determined in July that McCoy had enough valid signatures and approved her to run.
To run as an unaffiliated candidate, someone must gather signatures of 1.5% of the registered voters in the district being sought.
When three of the names Burke questioned Wednesday turned out to be nonresidents, that left McCoy one signature short, at 280.
Tsujii said he and his staff discovered Wednesday that the software they had been using to check the validity of the petition signatures was not actually capable of doing so.
The software, which is provided by the state, is able to determine if someone lives in the city but not what ward they live in. Tsujii said he called the State Board of Elections to inform it of the problem and officials there said they were unaware of the limitation.
State election officials were unable to comment Thursday, but said they were researching the issue.
Tsujii, who wasn’t in the office during Burke’s visit Wednesday, said elections workers actually made a preliminary determination before noon that three of the names Burke questioned were people who lived outside the Northeast Ward. However, it wasn’t until 3 p.m. that a final determination was made that McCoy could not run.
By then, of course, the deadline to submit signatures was past. Tsujii said Burke asked for and received a list of McCoy’s names some weeks ago. The names on a petition are public record.
In an email Thursday, Tsujii told McCoy the elections board would have no choice but to decertify her petition.
The five-member county elections board did just that when it met Thursday afternoon. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting was held by phone. McCoy was said to be on the line but didn’t speak when elections board members asked if she wanted to comment.
McCoy did not return a phone call from the Winston-Salem Journal.
Burke is the daughter-in-law of Vivian Burke, who was the city’s longest-serving member of the city council until her death on May 5.
Vivian Burke had decided not to run for a new term. Barbara Burke and two other candidates, Keith King and Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon, sought the Democratic Party nod in the March 3 primary election. Burke won, with 57% of the vote.
Later, Parmon was picked to fill out Vivian Burke’s term on the council.
Meanwhile, two other unaffiliated candidates hoping to be on the November ballot will have their petition signatures checked against the voter rolls to see if they gathered enough valid ones.
Those candidates, Michael Banner and Tony Burton, are hoping to run in East Ward against Annette Scippio, who won the Democratic Party nomination on March 3 in a four-candidate contest.
In East Ward, the aspiring unaffiliated candidates had to get 301 valid signatures to run.
Banner said he knew he wanted to have an extra margin for error, so he submitted some 700 names. As he turned in names to the elections office, he said, he would often discover that people who had signed were not valid voters.
“We were definitely looking to double or triple the numbers required,” he said. “Every time we turned some in, there were some that were not good. Some were not in the ward, Some were not even registered. We had to go back to those names and see if we could get them registered.”
Ballot hopefuls can turn in signatures as they collect them up to the deadline.
Banner said he felt bad for McCoy.
“I think that was kind of an underhanded way to do that,” he said of Burke’s last-minute challenge. “I feel terrible for Paula McCoy. She is an independent. She is someone I work with in the community.”
Banner said the episode tells him to “keep on my toes and keep vigilant.”
“All is fair in love and war,” he said.
