Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1130 PM EDT. * AT 927 PM EDT, WHILE RAINFALL RATES HAVE DECREASED, LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINUES TO REPORT FLOODED ROADWAYS ACROSS SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FORSYTH COUNTY. THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. AN ADDITIONAL ONE-QUARTER TO HALF INCH IS IS POSSIBLE. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...LAW ENFORCEMENT. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, LEWISVILLE AND SEDGE GARDEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE