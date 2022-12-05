Demolishment of house in Old Salem begs the question: What's worth saving?

Johanna Elsner wasn’t particularly surprised to learn that a house in Old Salem she’d pushed hard to save had been demolished last week in short order.

“I wish the answer was different, but no, I’m not surprised,” she said.

Compared to some in Old Salem, the Spach House — nearly all of the homes and buildings there seem to have names — isn’t particularly old.

It was built in 1915, sits across from the very historic St. Phillips Moravian Church and had issues that would be neither cheap nor quick to fix.

Still, to Elsner’s way of thinking, there is a better way than simply rolling out the bulldozers.

“I get it. There were hazards and saving it could have been expensive,” she said. “There are 100 conversations (about preservation) we could unpack. But this is Old Salem, the heart of preservation in Winston-Salem.”

Last ditch appeals

While excited school children struggled Thursday with the standard walk-don’t-run instruction during a field trip to the touristy parts of Old Salem, a skeleton crew put the finishing touches on a routine demolition job on Church Street.

Around 10:30 a.m., three men with two pieces of heavy equipment, a crew-cab pickup and one flat-bed truck looked as if they’d be finished in an hour or so. Freshly churned earth showed tracks, and a dozer moved wood to a pile near the curb.

Few people paid them any mind. A two-story frame home with more than 2,100 square feet inside was no more.

But the last few days leading up to demolition were busy as Elsner and others with Preservation Forsyth made last-ditch appeals.

The issues with the Spach House, outlined in a flier circulated by Old Salem Museum and Gardens and email from director of facilities Erik Skarzynski, were formidable and the organization made clear there would be no reprieve.

“I know a lot of people have seen the house on social media and have no idea of the issues or history of the property in its current state,” Skarzynski wrote a week or so before demolition. “We have weighed all of the viable options that were presented and the decision was made that was best for Old Salem and the historic district.”

A flyer attached to the email went into greater detail. It called the Spach house a “non-contributing building” to the historic district with no special significance. It had been divided into two rental apartments and its deed given to Old Salem in 2017.

Known issues included outdated knob-and-tube wiring, plumbing leaks, poor insulation, tree roots growing in the sewer line and HVAC units that needed replacing.

“We would rather spend our limited funds on other historic buildings in the district,” the flyer reads.

Skarzynski went one step further and noted in his correspondence that procedures had been followed to the letter.

“All of the decisions leading up to this were made by the Staff of Old Salem, then these recommendations were sent to the board of trustees and voted upon, with all proper approval of the City of W-S,” he wrote.

And yet opponents persisted.

Greener alternatives

In some of her own emails, Elsner outlined her experiences living in (and renovating) older buildings in seeking alternatives.

If renovation was not possible, then perhaps moving the house to another location might be considered. Failing that, perhaps some older items of interest to collectors — plumbing and lighting fixtures, doors or windows — could be salvaged.

“Yes it needed updating,” she said. “But it was structurally sound. We have a housing shortage as is, and people are living in worse.”

One unexplored avenue, Elsner said, was listing the house with a nonprofit organization called Preservation North Carolina.

“It’s like listing it with a real-estate agent,” Elsner said. “Put it on the website, list it as ‘free’ for six months and say ‘Anybody want this?’ Make it clear that the new owner is responsible for the cost of moving it.”

The problem with the Spach house may have been that it wasn’t a show piece. Big, old Victorians and mini-mansions always seem to attract interested investors and homeowners.

So-called “common housing” — think mill homes such as those in the Hanestown neighborhood off Stratford Road — not so much.

At minimum, any community interest in preservation, even with different perspectives and viewpoints, seems worthwhile.

Not every building or house can be saved. Nor should they be. But with a very real shortage of affordable housing and growing awareness of environmental concerns, open debate would be a good thing.

“It just seems just a waste to knock it down and haul it to the dump to rot,” Elsner said. “There’s (an environmental) saying that goes ‘the greenest house is the one still standing.’”