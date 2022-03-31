 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demolition crews find dead body in vacant apartment building on East Third Street in Winston-Salem

Demolition crews discovered a dead body Thursday amid a vacant apartment at 909 E. Third St. in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at the scene at 4:07 p.m., police said. Demolition crews found the body while they were tearing down the vacant apartments at that site.

The apartment building had been vacant for a substantial period of time, police said. Homeless people have used the vacant apartment for shelter.

Investigators haven't identified the person, police said. 

"It is too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 226-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

