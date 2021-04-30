Demonstrators in downtown Winston-Salem call for end to state-sanctioned violence against Black people

More than 40 people demonstrated peacefully Friday night in downtown Winston-Salem, calling for an end to state-sanctioned killings of Black people.

The demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.

The protesters stopped periodically to wave to the jail inmates, some of whom tapped on their cells’ windows.

“We see you. We love you,” the demonstrators yelled at the inmates. “We stand with you. You are worthy.”

The protesters carried signs that said, “Stop the Genocide,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police Refund the Communities,” and “The Whole Damn System Is Guilty.”

The demonstrators chanted, “No Justice, No Peace,” “These racist cops have got to go” and “Abolish the Police State.”

The protesters marched on the sidewalks along Chestnut, Third, Church and Second streets. They held a moment of silence to honor the victims of police shootings such as Ma’Khia Bryant and Andrew Brown Jr.