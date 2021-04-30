Demonstrators in downtown Winston-Salem call for end to state-sanctioned violence against Black people

More than 40 people demonstrated peacefully Friday night in downtown Winston-Salem, calling for an end to state-sanctioned killings of Black people.
The demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
The protesters stopped periodically to wave to the jail inmates, some of whom tapped on their cells’ windows.
“We see you. We love you,” the demonstrators yelled at the inmates. “We stand with you. You are worthy.”
The protesters carried signs that said, “Stop the Genocide,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police Refund the Communities,” and “The Whole Damn System Is Guilty.”
The demonstrators chanted, “No Justice, No Peace,” “These racist cops have got to go” and “Abolish the Police State.”
The protesters marched on the sidewalks along Chestnut, Third, Church and Second streets. They held a moment of silence to honor the victims of police shootings such as Ma’Khia Bryant and Andrew Brown Jr.
Bryant, 16, was shot to death by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, on April 20 the same day that Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of killing George Floyd. Columbus police said that Bryant was killed as she was trying to stab a woman who was pinned against a vehicle.
Brown, 42, was shot April 21 by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his house in Elizabeth City. Brown’s family has released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head.
Witnesses told reporters that Brown was driving away from his home when the deputies fired at him.
Sara Hines, a Winston-Salem activist, led the demonstrators in shouting as they stood on Third Street. Hines said she has felt sad, angry and outraged by the police killings of unarmed Black people in the country in the past year.
“I realized that after the Derek Chauvin verdict, I had been holding in a lot of emotion,” Hines said. “I felt an overwhelming need to scream, and I felt that many other people want to do so also.”
Maij Mai of Charlotte, a protest organizer, told the demonstrators on Chestnut Street that she was dedicated to the liberation of all marginalized people.
“They never try to deescalate,” Mai said of the police.
336-727-7299