Demonstrators protest against Wellpath, the medical provider at the Forsyth County Jail

Inmates are suffering at the Forsyth County Jail because they haven't received an adequate supply of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, several protesters said Friday night during their demonstration at the jail.

The protesters also said that the jail's medical provider, Wellpath LLC of Nashville, Tenn., initially refused to test inmates for the virus. Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.

The demonstrators chanted, "seven masks for seven days," and "test them all, and set them free," as they marched around the jail on Chestnut and Third streets.

A protest organizer, who identified herself only as Tiffany, read a petition signed by 50 inmates that was sent in August to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Those inmates also complained that Wellpath employees and jail detention officers didn't provide them with masks when the pandemic started in mid-March.

The inmates acknowledged that they began receiving masks this summer, but they didn't receive fresh masks on a regular basis, Tiffany said.