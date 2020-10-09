Demonstrators protest against Wellpath, the medical provider at the Forsyth County Jail

Inmates are suffering at the Forsyth County Jail because they haven't received an adequate supply of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, several protesters said Friday night during their demonstration at the jail.
The protesters also said that the jail's medical provider, Wellpath LLC of Nashville, Tenn., initially refused to test inmates for the virus. Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.
The demonstrators chanted, "seven masks for seven days," and "test them all, and set them free," as they marched around the jail on Chestnut and Third streets.
A protest organizer, who identified herself only as Tiffany, read a petition signed by 50 inmates that was sent in August to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Those inmates also complained that Wellpath employees and jail detention officers didn't provide them with masks when the pandemic started in mid-March.
The inmates acknowledged that they began receiving masks this summer, but they didn't receive fresh masks on a regular basis, Tiffany said.
The protesters called for Forsyth County to ends it contract with Wellpath, regular testing of the inmates for the virus and the release of low-level offenders from the jail.
Forsyth County has a $4.53 million contract with Wellpath for fiscal year 2020-21, said Kyle W. Wolf, the county’s budget director.
Judy Lilley, a spokeswoman for Wellpath, released a statement Friday night in response to the protesters' assertions.
"Despite the inherent challenges with social distancing in jails, Forsyth County Jail has had zero positive COVID-19 cases reported in the general population and had only three COVID-19 positive cases of new arrestees brought into the jail from the community since this pandemic started," the statement said.
"Following the CDC guidelines, all new inmates are quarantined for 14 days, but those who test positive following their day five COVID-19 test, remained in quarantine until they had two negative COVID tests before they were put into the general population," the statement said.
Inmates are part of the local community, said Sara Hines, a protest organizer.
"Every inmate in the jail has a family member who loves them and misses them," Hines said.
Hines mentioned the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019.
Neville, 56, had been arrested on Dec. 1, 2019, on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault on a female, and 24 hours later, he had a medical emergency that caused him to fall from the top bunk bed and onto the floor.
Neville died two days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up, according to an autopsy report.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
