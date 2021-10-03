Demonstrators take anti-abortion stance to Hanes Mall Boulevard

An anti-abortion demonstration along Hanes Mall Boulevard attracted about 45 individuals early Sunday afternoon.

The group stretched their demonstration — in sets of two to four individuals — from the intersection with Westgate Center Drive to past the side entrance to Home Depot to the west.

Demonstrators held signs that read "Abortion hurts women," "Abortion kills children," "Pray to end abortion," and "Jesus forgives and heals."

Several demonstrators declined comment.

Some drivers honked their horns when passing the demonstrators.

The demonstration comes a day after nearly 130 demonstrators marched through downtown Winston-Salem Saturday to support women’s reproductive rights — one of 600 similar events across North Carolina and the United States. The protesters chanted slogans and carried signs as they walked about a mile from their gathering spot in the 600 block of West Fourth Street to City Hall on North Main Street.

The Saturday protesters carried signs such as “My Body My Choice,” “We Demand Abortion Justice,” “Forced Pregnancy is a Crime Against Humanity,” “Women’s rights shouldn’t be a fight,” “Keep Abortion Legal” and “No Uterus No Opinion.”