Department of Private Works aims to augment, enhance public maintenance crews

A tangle of vines and overgrown bushes have been trimmed way back and off the curb, allowing drivers to actually see stop signs and oncoming traffic.

“Though I am sure there is more work than can be immediately handled, hopefully folks can list out some intersections that need work in WSNC,” Stewart wrote.

Sweat equity welcome

Lest anyone think the Department of Private Works unqualified dilettantes, the city’s urban forester — yes there is such a thing — has worked alongside Stewart pulling and issued the appropriate permit.

A waiver of liability has been signed and some of the completed work has been eyeballed to make sure it’s up to snuff.

“I wish I could treat every tree like it’s in an arboretum like I did when I was in private business,” said Derek Renegar, the city’s forester. “But with so many we just can’t.”

The city’s Department of Property and Facilities Management, which includes vegetation management, looks after 134 square miles — including every city-owned building and hallway, open spaces, cemeteries and vehicles — with just 123 full-time employees.