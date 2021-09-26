Department of Private Works aims to augment, enhance public maintenance crews

No one enjoys pulling English Ivy or trimming wisteria and kudzu. Both activities — and we use the word loosely — cause kinks and knots in backs and shoulders.
Worse, almost as soon as the trimmers have been cleaned and sheathed, the plants have grown back and it’s time to repeat the entire exercise.
A chore in every sense of the word, trimming and pruning is nobody’s idea of a good time.
With the possible exception of William Blake Stewart and a handful of like-minded souls who’ve formed a group called “The Department of Private Works” to take on such tasks near intersections, rights-of-way and parks.
A force multiplier, if you will, for the overworked and understaffed city crews charged with maintaining hundreds of acres of publicly owned property.
“I like doing it,” Stewart said. “We all do. It’s outside, and it’s a workout. And when you’re done, you can really see the progress. It makes a difference.”
Evolving idea
The idea behind the Department of Private Works evolved over time as Stewart, Mitchell Winefeldt, Adrian Smith and other civic-minded folks realized what city crews were up against.
Weeds, vines and litter don’t sit still or vanish on their own accord. It takes time, money and effort.
Strong backs, some knowledge of plant management and permission from the city’s Department of Vegetation Management — including signed waivers designed by jumpy lawyers — are required.
All of which Stewart, a bar owner, has.
He has worked on the grounds at the Lassiter Mill house in Clemmons, the Gateway Nature Preserve and on the Crossnore campus. He knows invasive weed species from native plants and how to care for (or get rid of) each.
“It’s fun and a positive for the environment,” Stewart said.
Group members have another key attribute nearly as important for active volunteerism. They don’t like sitting around waiting for someone else to do things.
Thus, the Department of Private Works was announced earlier this month via social media posts. What else?
“(We) spoke about making something a little more formal as a recourse for positive action,” Stewart wrote on Facebook.
“For right now the main focus is going to be clearing invasive vines, walkways, sewer and trash pickup.”
Seeing, it’s said, is believing.
And motorists in West Salem, whether or not they know whom to thank, now enjoy clearer lines of sight at the busier-than-you’d-think intersection of Broad and Walnut streets.
A tangle of vines and overgrown bushes have been trimmed way back and off the curb, allowing drivers to actually see stop signs and oncoming traffic.
“Though I am sure there is more work than can be immediately handled, hopefully folks can list out some intersections that need work in WSNC,” Stewart wrote.
Sweat equity welcome
Lest anyone think the Department of Private Works unqualified dilettantes, the city’s urban forester — yes there is such a thing — has worked alongside Stewart pulling and issued the appropriate permit.
A waiver of liability has been signed and some of the completed work has been eyeballed to make sure it’s up to snuff.
“I wish I could treat every tree like it’s in an arboretum like I did when I was in private business,” said Derek Renegar, the city’s forester. “But with so many we just can’t.”
The city’s Department of Property and Facilities Management, which includes vegetation management, looks after 134 square miles — including every city-owned building and hallway, open spaces, cemeteries and vehicles — with just 123 full-time employees.
Stewart noticed that, too, and wanted to find a way to augment public works. (The Department of Private Works … see what they did there?)
“If you want a street corner cleaned, somebody has to pay for it,” Stewart said.
There might be multiple departments and agencies involved; sanitation for trash removal, water and sewer to clear runoff drains and vegetation for trimming.
“We can go do it, and everybody benefits,” Stewart said.
There are existing volunteer groups and programs for cleaning streams, parks and roadsides. The Department of Private Works adds to those and provides an additional outlet for younger, less regimented people who want to give a little back as time allows.
“No egos with maybe more flexibility,” Stewart said. “Hopefully, we can connect with 10, 20 people and get to the next plateau of growth.”
That’d be OK with Renegar so long as it's done according to a plan.
“We don’t want to turn people away,” he said. “We do appreciate sweat equity. It’s rare.”
336-727-7481