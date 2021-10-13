Deputies, clear bags and metal detectors? Just part of high school football in Winston-Salem

Watching Mount Tabor play a football game on a Monday was always going to feel a little strange. Football, at least the variety played by teenagers, was meant to be played under the lights on a Friday night just as God intended.
But in this instance, the wild 52-45 back-and-forth game won by visiting Davie County – calling a high-scoring high school football game a ‘shootout,’ especially at Mount Tabor, seems inappropriate – had to be postponed due to … rain. Which also seems odd for football, but here we are.
A few other small things, inconvenient but necessary these days, compounded the eerie feeling of playing a homecoming game inside in a fortress.
At least a half-dozen deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were a conspicuous presence. A check-in table – clear bags only, please – and three metal-detecting wands at the entrance caused short bottlenecks.
“When did all this start?” a late-arrival asked two deputies standing post near a concession stand.
“It’s new,” the fresh-faced younger deputy replied.
There was no need to answer the rest. Nearly everyone who turned out Monday knew when – and why – the new measures had been implemented.
Changes and rationalizations
Of course the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools had to make some very visible changes following the Sept. 1 death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
There were no other options, not when a 15-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot on the Mount Tabor campus. Officials, both the elected and the appointed, had to do something in response.
Navel-gazing, studies, community forums and hiring consultants wasn’t going to cut it—especially after law-enforcement was forced into a massive response to gunfire near the Parkland campus days later.
So at a news conference a week or so after tragedy and chaos, Superintendent Tricia McManus stepped up to a podium put up outdoors just before a rogue thunderstorm to reassure an antsy public.
The system, she said, had implemented a clear-bag policy at football games and begun using the handheld wands at large sporting events. The board would also look at expanding their use inside the schools.
More than 99% of the district’s 53,000 students are doing the right thing, the superintendent said. They’re safe and want to be in class. While there’s obviously reason for concern, there’s no need for panic.
“I thought it was important that we make a statement, that we are not sitting back, that we take guns on our campus very seriously and that we take any type of violence on our campus seriously,” McManus said last month.
Sad, but the exact same message continues to ring out in other parts of the country. According to an accounting by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group formed in response to the killings of 27 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., there were at least 30 incidents of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15.
Worse, an analysis by The Washington Post showed that more than a quarter of a million students at some 270 schools have been exposed to gun violence on campus since the Columbine massacre in 1999. That’s victims, witnesses, kids forced to huddle behind locked doors and others traumatized by two dread words: Active shooter.
Earlier this month, police in Texas said over and over again that a mass shooting at Timberview High in Arlington on Oct. 8 was “not a random act of violence.”
A student pulled a gun from his backpack following a fight and four people were injured. “This was not somebody attacking our schools,” a police spokesman said.
Whew, that’s a relief.
Desensitization run amok
Think about that; we’ve become so desensitized to mass shootings, especially those on school grounds, that we’re reduced to a perverse rationalization.
It’s OK. Your kid’s safe; the students getting shot are the ones getting into fights.
That’s sick.
The harsh truth is that campus safety, even with clear backpacks and handheld metal-detecting wands, is a moving line in the sand, a mirage, simply because it’s too damn easy for a high-school student to lay hands on a gun.
Laws about proper storage and handling – and criminal penalties for not locking them up in gun safes or using trigger locks – are laughable and rarely enforced.
Banning weapons, particularly handguns and rifles and shotguns used for hunting and sport shooting, is a nonstarter. Not when a large majority of gun owners follow laws and heed common sense rules about gun-safety.
But dropping a bag of hammers on the next adult whose weapon gets used to settle a sophomoric dispute in a school might make a dent.
Of course, even that is a long way out. Any more substantive change has to come at the state and federal levels. Metal detectors and clear bags are mere reactions.
Until then, we might as well get used to watching football inside fortresses after having been searched.
And then there’s this: On the way out of Mount Tabor Monday, just before halftime, a group of deputies quick-walked three or four young men who looked to be of high-school age out the gate following an altercation of some sort.
There’s no such thing as a small scuffle or minor verbal altercation anymore.
And that, too, is sad.
