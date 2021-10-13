Deputies, clear bags and metal detectors? Just part of high school football in Winston-Salem

Of course the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools had to make some very visible changes following the Sept. 1 death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.

There were no other options, not when a 15-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot on the Mount Tabor campus. Officials, both the elected and the appointed, had to do something in response.

Navel-gazing, studies, community forums and hiring consultants wasn’t going to cut it—especially after law-enforcement was forced into a massive response to gunfire near the Parkland campus days later.

So at a news conference a week or so after tragedy and chaos, Superintendent Tricia McManus stepped up to a podium put up outdoors just before a rogue thunderstorm to reassure an antsy public.

The system, she said, had implemented a clear-bag policy at football games and begun using the handheld wands at large sporting events. The board would also look at expanding their use inside the schools.

More than 99% of the district’s 53,000 students are doing the right thing, the superintendent said. They’re safe and want to be in class. While there’s obviously reason for concern, there’s no need for panic.