Forsyth County sheriff's deputies have closed Lewisville-Clemmons Road near Stadium Drive in Clemmons because of flooding, authorities said.
The deputies closed the road about 7:30 p.m. as heavy steady fell in Forsyth County, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The road is too dangerous for drivers at this time, Howell said.
The storm also knocked out electricity to more than 2,200 Duke Energy customers in Clemmons, the company said on its website.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash-flooding warning for Forsyth County, which remains in effect until 9:30 p.m.
Thunderstorms have produced 2 to 3 inches of rain in Clemmons, Lewisville and the Sedge Garden community in Forsyth County, the weather service said.
The county likely will receive 1 to 2 inches of additional rain tonight, the weather service said.
