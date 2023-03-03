Sheriff's deputies joined police officers on the streets of downtown Winston-Salem Thursday night, and were a welcome sight to bar owners frazzled by two fatal shootings in as many months.

Just Thursday morning, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough had downtown bar and business owners clapping and shouting approval when he announced that he would send deputies downtown to help give police more coverage.

Police are 150 officers short of a full force, and city officials have been saying they have no officers to spare to beef up downtown patrols.

"Police officers and sheriff's deputies on the street ... had parked their cars and were walking around making a physical presence," David Havens said on Friday, talking about Thursday night. Havens is the owner of Eastern Standard, one of the bars on Burke Street close to where the two fatal shootings occurred.

More deputies are on the way, Kimbrough said in a telephone interview on Friday.

"We do what we say," Kimbrough said. "Next weekend you will see us double down."

Kimbrough said he will be offering overtime to deputies so they can work downtown on weekends, putting nine to 12 deputies on the street to augment the city's downtown police coverage.

Kimbrough has deputies who work on what is called a juvenile intervention team who concentrate their work in eastern Winston-Salem. Expanding their area of coverage to downtown on the weekends and offering overtime should improve safety, he said.

Deputies "will love doing this because you are getting paid to hang out downtown," Kimbrough said, adding that it really isn't taking juvenile officers away from their main focus because "there is a high population of teens floating through the downtown area on weekends."

During the week, when crowds are not as thick, deputies will be incorporating a swing through downtown into their patrols as they begin and end their shifts, Kimbrough said.

It's all being done with the full approval and cooperation of Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn, Kimbrough said. The sheriff and Penn sat beside each other during Thursday morning's meeting with downtown business owners at the Millennium Center. Kimbrough said he and Penn had a chance to confer and agreed on the sheriff's plan to beef up the law enforcement presence downtown.

Anxious bar owners pleaded for help when they met Thursday morning at the Millennium Center, speaking of their anguish over the loss of life in the two shooting incidents, and voicing their fears about their own safety.

"When Bobby Kimbrough just made that mic drop of a statement to say that this is not a county or city thing and we are in this together, that was a turning point in the mood of the room," Havens said. "I know a couple people who walked into that room nervous and apprehensive and upset, and walked out feeling a lot better."

Police were living up to their promise to be more visible on their patrols, Havens said. He saw the officers and deputies around 9:30 p.m.

Police "had their red and blue bar lights on just like they said they would," he said.

Although many business owners called Thursday for more community policing — officers spending time to build relationships and trust in their patrol areas — the shortage of officers keeps police "in a response mode," said Patrice Toney, an assistant city manager whose oversight includes law enforcement.

"People want to go back to a time where when we were fully staffed, officers could stop in an establishment and speak, and get to know the community," she said. "We just don't have the people. They have to respond to 911 calls — riding around and greeting people may not be an option."

Kimbrough has his own manpower shortage problems, but they're in the jail. Kimbrough said his patrol force is only short by some 12 positions.

City officials say that while the officer shortage limits what police can do downtown, technology can put more eyes on the street through a proposal to link downtown business owners in a network to share surveillance camera feeds with police. The system would also allow bar owners to share information with each other in real time.

Havens said he thinks most bar owners will want to join in such a system. While the system comes with a $25,000 annual price tag, officials say that funding sources may be available for much or all of the costs.

The shooting on Feb. 27 took the life of Quantae "Tae" Wilder in front of Gatsby's Pub on Burke Street. During January, Kane Jacob Bowen died as a result of a gunshot wound he received when a man fired into Burke Street Pub across the street from Gatsby's.

Noting that he plans to have his deputies doing foot patrols downtown so they can spend time in the businesses, Kimbrough said having a safe downtown is important for him as it is for city police.

"A downtown must thrive for the city to thrive," Kimbrough said. "People have to have somewhere to go to have dinner and breathe fresh air. We are in this together."