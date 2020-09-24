Deputy crawled out of his burning patrol car in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy is recovering at a local hospital after the patrol vehicle he was driving Tuesday crashed in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, authorities said.

Deputy Wesley Summers, 31, sustained injuries to his wrists and ribs, said La Shanda Millner, the public relations manager for Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Summers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his wrists and is being treated for his broken ribs, Millner said.

Summers was responding to an emergency call in the early-morning hours Tuesday in Tanglewood when his vehicle was involved in the crash, Millner said. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Summers has worked for the sheriff's office since 2015, and he began his work as a deputy in 2019, Millner said.

