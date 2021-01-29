Derwin Montgomery, former member of Winston-Salem City Council and N.C. House, has resigned from his job as executive director of Bethesda Center for the Homeless

Derwin Montgomery, a former member of the Winston-Salem City Council and the N.C. House, has resigned as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless Inc.
Linda Jackson Barnes, the chairwoman of the Bethesda Center's board of directors, issued a Jan. 13 statement that said Montgomery decided to resign from his job to focus on other commitments and opportunities.
"We appreciate his work and leadership over the past six years on behalf of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless," Barnes said.
The center's directors named Rochelle Smith, who has been serving as associate executive director, as the center's interim executive director, Barnes said.
"We will move forward with a search for a new executive director in the coming months," Barnes said. "We look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission to provide emergency and supportive services that empower individuals to live stable lives."
Montgomery couldn't be reached Friday to comment.
Montgomery, 32, became the center's executive director in the fall of 2014 after Peggy Galloway retired from that position.
In 2016, Montgomery's annual salary was $70,808, according to the center's latest 990 form it submitted to the Internal Revenue Service in 2017.
In September 2009 primary, Montgomery defeated Joycelyn Johnson, an incumbent, and two other candidates to win the East Ward Democratic nomination to the city council. In the November 2013 election, Montgomery won the seat. At the time, Montgomery was a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University.
Montgomery was re-elected to the city council in 2013 and 2016.
When Democrat Ed Hanes announced his resignation from the N.C. House in the summer of 2018, local Democrats picked Montgomery to be Hanes' replacement and to appear November 2018 ballot. Montgomery won the N.C. District 72 seat with 79% of the vote.
In May 2020 primary, Montgomery was an unsuccessful Democratic candidate in newly drawn N.C. 6th congressional district that covers part of Forsyth County and all of Guilford County. Last year, Montgomery didn't run for re-election to the N.C. House.
