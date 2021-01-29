Derwin Montgomery, former member of Winston-Salem City Council and N.C. House, has resigned from his job as executive director of Bethesda Center for the Homeless

Derwin Montgomery, a former member of the Winston-Salem City Council and the N.C. House, has resigned as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless Inc.

Linda Jackson Barnes, the chairwoman of the Bethesda Center's board of directors, issued a Jan. 13 statement that said Montgomery decided to resign from his job to focus on other commitments and opportunities.

"We appreciate his work and leadership over the past six years on behalf of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless," Barnes said.

The center's directors named Rochelle Smith, who has been serving as associate executive director, as the center's interim executive director, Barnes said.

"We will move forward with a search for a new executive director in the coming months," Barnes said. "We look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission to provide emergency and supportive services that empower individuals to live stable lives."

Montgomery couldn't be reached Friday to comment.

Montgomery, 32, became the center's executive director in the fall of 2014 after Peggy Galloway retired from that position.