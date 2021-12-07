Despite ban, outdoor fires on rise in Forsyth County

Planning to burn the leaves or brush you raked neatly into a pile this fall?
Forsyth County’s top fire official has a message for you.
Put those matches away.
Despite continuing state and local bans, Forsyth County Fire Marshal Gary Styers said Tuesday that firefighters have seen a significant uptick in the number of reports of outdoor burning.
While none of those recent fires has caused serious damage or injury, he added, the risk of a controlled burn getting out of hand is heightened.
“The conditions are rare,” Styers said of a prolonged dry spell that has lingered for more than a month and persistently high winds in December. “It makes for a recipe for a significant fire.”
According to the National Weather Service, just 0.3 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County in November, followed by a trace of precipitation so far in December. Last month’s rainfall total is the second-lowest for a November in this century, NWS records show.
The N.C. Forest Service issued a ban on outdoor burning Nov. 29, and Forsyth County subsequently declared its own restrictions. The county ban applies to areas within 100 feet of dwellings, with the exception of grills or “contained commercial fire pits for warmth or cooking,” according to Forsyth County Emergency Services.
Violators of the burning restrictions face a $100 fine and $183 in court costs, but Styers said local responders aren’t issuing citations.
“We’re just focused on educating them about the ban,” he explained.
Don’t expect the burning prohibition to end anytime soon, Styers added.
“When it’s this dry, it’s going to take some significant rainfall before it’s lifted,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of rain early Wednesday, followed by dry conditions until the weekend when there is a 30% chance of showers Saturday and a 40% possibility Sunday.
The statewide burn band was issued just days after a campfire ignited what grew into a 1,050-acre wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park. The N.C. Forest Service declared fire 100% contained Saturday.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
