 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite ban, outdoor fires on rise in Forsyth County
0 Comments
featured

Despite ban, outdoor fires on rise in Forsyth County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Planning to burn the leaves or brush you raked neatly into a pile this fall?

Forsyth County’s top fire official has a message for you.

Put those matches away.

Despite continuing state and local bans, Forsyth County Fire Marshal Gary Styers said Tuesday that firefighters have seen a significant uptick in the number of reports of outdoor burning.

While none of those recent fires has caused serious damage or injury, he added, the risk of a controlled burn getting out of hand is heightened.

“The conditions are rare,” Styers said of a prolonged dry spell that has lingered for more than a month and persistently high winds in December.  “It makes for a recipe for a significant fire.”

According to the National Weather Service, just 0.3 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County in November, followed by a trace of precipitation so far in December. Last month’s rainfall total is the second-lowest for a November in this century, NWS records show.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Forest Service issued a ban on outdoor burning Nov. 29, and Forsyth County subsequently declared its own restrictions. The county ban applies to areas within 100 feet of dwellings, with the exception of grills or “contained commercial fire pits for warmth or cooking,” according to Forsyth County Emergency Services.

Violators of the burning restrictions face a $100 fine and $183 in court costs, but Styers said local responders aren’t issuing citations.

“We’re just focused on educating them about the ban,” he explained.

Don’t expect the burning prohibition to end anytime soon, Styers added.

“When it’s this dry, it’s going to take some significant rainfall before it’s lifted,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of rain early Wednesday, followed by dry conditions until the weekend when there is a 30% chance of showers Saturday and a 40% possibility Sunday.

The statewide burn band was issued just days after a campfire ignited what grew into a 1,050-acre wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park. The N.C. Forest Service declared fire 100% contained Saturday.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert