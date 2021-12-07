Despite ban, outdoor fires on rise in Forsyth County

Planning to burn the leaves or brush you raked neatly into a pile this fall?

Forsyth County’s top fire official has a message for you.

Put those matches away.

Despite continuing state and local bans, Forsyth County Fire Marshal Gary Styers said Tuesday that firefighters have seen a significant uptick in the number of reports of outdoor burning.

While none of those recent fires has caused serious damage or injury, he added, the risk of a controlled burn getting out of hand is heightened.

“The conditions are rare,” Styers said of a prolonged dry spell that has lingered for more than a month and persistently high winds in December. “It makes for a recipe for a significant fire.”

According to the National Weather Service, just 0.3 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County in November, followed by a trace of precipitation so far in December. Last month’s rainfall total is the second-lowest for a November in this century, NWS records show.

