Despite high gas prices, record Independence Day holiday traffic projected by AAA Carolinas

Record levels for unleaded gas prices are not expected to dissuade a record number of North Carolinians from traveling over the Independence Day holiday period.

AAA Carolinas is projecting 1.43 million North Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles between Thursday and July 4.

If the projections hold up, it would be 3% higher than 1.39 million during the same period in 2021.

At 1.43 million, it would be second busiest Fourth of July holiday traffic levels for the 21st century.

“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a statement.

Gas prices over the five-day period are forecast to be the most expensive for the holiday in history.

As of Sunday, the state average was $4.53 a gallon for unleaded regular.

By comparison, the state average on July 4 was $2.89 in 2021 and $2.56 in 2019.

The average price in the Winston-Salem market is slightly cheaper at $4.50 a gallon. That's down from $4.54 a gallon last week, but up from $4.32 in late May and $2.87 a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas prices in Forsyth County on Sunday were: $4.33 at BP, 3305 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem; $4.33 at Citgo, 890 W. Northwest Blvd.,; $4.34 at Costco, 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd.; and $4.34 at Sam's Club, 930 Hanes Mall Blvd.

For the Greensboro-High Point market, AAA Carolinas reported the average price was $4.52 a gallon. That's down from $4.61 a gallon last week, but up from $4.34 in late May and $2.89 a year ago.

“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off," Haas said.

"People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

About 90% of North Carolinians, or 1.29 million, are expected to travel by automobile over the holiday period. That would be the most since at least 2001.

Meanwhile, AAA is projecting a very slight bump in air travel of just shy of 96,000 North Carolinians.

Although AAA said air travel is forecast to be 1% stronger than last year, "domestic traveler volumes are expected to remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays are likely the catalyst."

Memorial Day weekend marked the beginning of the “100 deadliest days” driving period — the period when teen traffic deaths historically rise, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. It runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

