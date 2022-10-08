Despite Ian, Triad's fall foliage 'looking very good'

Leaves littered Triad streets and yards after the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew through the Triad a week ago, but experts say the region’s fall foliage likely will see little impact from the early thinning.

“Most leaves there were still green (at the time of the storm), so I think if anything, the impact will be moderate to low,” said Howard Neufeld, a professor of plant ecophysiology at Appalachian State University. “I drove through Winston-Salem to Greensboro on Wednesday and saw a lot of color starting to develop, so I think your area will be fine.”

Leaves dropping before they’re ready can lead to a shorter season, while cloudy, rainy weather often mutes autumn hues, noted Bob Bardon, a professor of forestry and environmental resources at N.C. State University.

But the storm moved through the Triad fairly quickly over the weekend, giving way to sunny skies.

“The color season looks to be similar to years past as far as length, starting now through early November, with colors being good,” Bardon said.

The leaf forecast also is bright for the mountains, where fall tourism generates an estimated economic impact of $1 billion, according to an Appalachian State study.

“If Ian had come now, when the leaves are reaching peak color, it would have had a more severe effect,” noted Neufeld. “Once the leaves change color, they are no longer held as tightly to the tree and detach much more easily.”

Leaves are approaching their peak around Boone, Blowing Rock and Grandfather Mountain in western North Carolina, and the Highlands area in the southern part of the state, he added.

“Colors are looking very good for this year,” Neufeld said.

Climate connection

Conditions that trigger fall color — temperature, sunlight and rainfall — are shifting with climate change.

In general, warmer autumns delay leaves’ transformation, so they are colorful for a shorter period of time before falling.

Wetter weather also delays color change but leads to more vibrancy, while drought causes foliage to turn and drop earlier.

The North Carolina Climate Science Report, published in 2020 by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, concluded that the state can expect increasingly warm nights, more days with extreme heat and heavier rainfall.

More intense heatwaves also will cause rapid evaporation, resulting in more droughts, the report predicted.

Overall, projections suggest the warmer temperatures will delay the onset of peak colors, but also make them disappear sooner, leading to shorter seasons.