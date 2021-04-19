Despite sparse crowd, grieving mothers still find hope in push for change

Spring, obviously, had sprung Sunday afternoon in a huge way. The greenway strollers and the dog walkers, the leisurely lunch and early-dinner crowd clogged sidewalk tables of downtown eateries.
Being that it was a Sunday, the usual day of rest, it was a marvelous thing — especially for merchants and restaurateurs starved to near extinction by COVID.
A few hundred yards away, in Winston Square Park amphitheater near a photographic display of the smiling citizenry, something other than pollen was in the air, however.
At the urging of activists disgusted by an unchecked spate of violence, three mothers who had lost sons to guns were preparing to speak. They were willing to lend their voices — and share the pain of their most desperate days burying young men that they’d brought into this earth — to try and do something, anything, to move an implacable needle.
“There have been 45 mass shootings in the U.S. since March 16, the date of the shootings in Atlanta that took the lives of (eight) people,” a planning flyer read, referring to the terror inflicted by a lone gunman in spas and massage parlors.
It’s timely, following yet another mass shooting – this one in a Fed Ex in Indiana Thursday last that left eight dead, nine including the killer.
And guess what? Only the choir turned out.
Ebb and flow in energy
Almost a year ago, streets in Winston-Salem and nearly every other American town with half a conscience, filled with nightly demonstrations to protest George Floyd’s death.
A 24-hour tent city of sorts cropped up in Bailey Park in part to mark Floyd’s passing and partly to push for change in the hometown in the wake of the death of John Neville in the Forsyth County Detention Center.
Here, unlike in a few other cities where a handful of bad seeds saw an opportunity to loot, burn and vandalize, demonstrations proceeded smoothly.
Early on in the nightly protests where hundreds would march, chant “I can’t breathe” and kneel for the entirety of an excruciating 9 minutes 29 seconds seconds that Floyd lay crushed under the knee of now ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, Winston-Salem officers walked among the protestors or drove patrol cars in front and behind to make sure they were safe.,
People, many of them young, came out to exercise their right to petition the government to redress long-standing grievances.
But as is always the case, energy waned just as the cynics and status quo crowd knew it would. Part of that, no doubt, was due to COVID and shut-downs. And if we’re really honest, part of it, had to do with the American inclination toward short attention spans.
A polarized society got swept up in a divisive election, and fretted over closed schools and workplaces while more than 550,000 died in a pandemic.
So here we are, a year later as closing arguments in the George Floyd murder case just concluded. Minneapolis and other cities sit on edge. And the inevitable outburst of mass shooting has elbowed its way to the top of the national conversation.
And here in little old Winston, once the dining crowd had been seated and the strollers had melted away, a crowd of maybe three dozen turned up in Winston Square Park.
Mimosas, pizza and summer salads outdrew expressions of frustration — and pain — with another kind of national epidemic.
Speaking truth
Massacres, as far as back as living memory can reach, attract attention and episodic, short-lived demands for change.
Sixteen dead on the University of Texas campus in 1966; 13 dead at Columbine High in 1999; 33 dead at Virginia Tech in 2007; 50 in an Orlando nightclub in 2016; 59 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017; and 17 at Stoneman Douglas High in 2018 in Parkland, Fla.
Churches, malls, concerts, schools; no place is safe and no community is immune.
But the bigger scourge, mostly ignored, are the deaths by firearm in ones and twos that add up to more than 38,000 each year in the U.S. — more than 14,400 murders such as the ones that took Karrod Nash, Shawn Elliot Mitchell Jr. and Jonathan McCravey Jr. in local streets.
And one by one, the mothers those men left behind — Lisa Scott, Evette Wooten and Tracy Scales-Dent — stepped out Sunday to do the one thing they have in their power to promote change.
They spoke truth from the bottom of their broken hearts.
“I’m just tired of it,” said Wooten in a quiet moment before the rally started. “Some people are just not going to care unless it happens to them.”
And some of them, without doubt, worried more on a Sunday afternoon about adding onion to a pizza than knowing a mother’s anguish.
But just when pondering the depth of hopelessness, one of those moms — a woman with reason to despair — offered a forceful counterweight.
Yes, the crowd was small, Scales-Dent said. But people did listen, and maybe those three dozen will tell six dozen more. A step in a journey of 1,000 miles.
“I have to tell my story,” she said after the rally had ended. “It’s the only way to bring any change and maybe save somebody else.”
