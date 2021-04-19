Despite sparse crowd, grieving mothers still find hope in push for change

A polarized society got swept up in a divisive election, and fretted over closed schools and workplaces while more than 550,000 died in a pandemic.

So here we are, a year later as closing arguments in the George Floyd murder case just concluded. Minneapolis and other cities sit on edge. And the inevitable outburst of mass shooting has elbowed its way to the top of the national conversation.

And here in little old Winston, once the dining crowd had been seated and the strollers had melted away, a crowd of maybe three dozen turned up in Winston Square Park.

Mimosas, pizza and summer salads outdrew expressions of frustration — and pain — with another kind of national epidemic.

Speaking truth

Massacres, as far as back as living memory can reach, attract attention and episodic, short-lived demands for change.

Sixteen dead on the University of Texas campus in 1966; 13 dead at Columbine High in 1999; 33 dead at Virginia Tech in 2007; 50 in an Orlando nightclub in 2016; 59 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017; and 17 at Stoneman Douglas High in 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

Churches, malls, concerts, schools; no place is safe and no community is immune.