Despite years-long effort and leaked memo, Supreme Court ruling on abortion caught some by surprise

Downtown, as it does most weekends, filled in inverse proportion to the swelter factor.

As the sun dipped Saturday evening dragging the temperature (and residual humidity) down with it, sedans, minivans and sporty SUVs circled the happening spots, hunting for parking spaces.

Restaurants, always a draw, hummed. Bars, too. A free concert at Sixth and Liberty beckoned at one end of downtown, the homestanding Dash at another and another in a series of fireworks shows—this one over Quarry Park added a holiday zest.

Smack in the middle, amid throngs of the content and the satisfied, came several hundred carrying with them a mix of the downcast, the angry, the determined and disgusted.

“How the (expletive) did Roe vs. Wade get overturned?” asked a suddenly enraged (and newly engaged) millennial via—what else?—text message. “They’re going after same sex marriage and birth-control laws now too?!?

“HOW. HOW CAN WE BE GOING BACK IN TIME?!!”

Not overnight

The answer, of course, is that it certainly didn’t happen overnight.

Overturning Roe V. Wade, the 1974 landmark decision that made abortion legal and safe, took years. A determined and organized pro-life movement took the long view, an increasing rarity in today’s right now world, to fight.

Conservative voters worked with with single-issue, single-minded voters determined to end Roe to elect reliably conservative politicians who would, in time, write and pass laws restricting access to abortion.

And in the background, far from anti-abortion rallies and demonstrations that never really ceased over these last 50 years, long-view planners funneled time, energy and money into a cause they believed in with real religious fervor.

The Federalist Society, helpfully studied and vetted judicial candidates and issued recommendations. And as vacancies on the bench came open, no-doubt conservative senators whipped out the rubber stamp. Others happily swallowed the lie uttered by recent nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court. I respect precedent; Roe is established law.

Meanwhile, state legislatures across the country bore down on a well-thought out strategy to lockdown through gerrymandering safe, predictable districts (and majorities) that often belied actual vote totals.

The U.S. Supreme Court, by the way, helped blaze that trail, too, by opening the floodgates to unlimited dark campaign cash (Citizens United, 2010) and removing a pesky rule that required states with a documented history of suppressing minority votes to get pre-clearance for district voting maps (Shelby County vs Holder, 2013.)

As a political strategy, it was ingenious. It took decades and determination to accomplish.

And that, my disheartened young friend, is how we got here. The only question now: What to do about it?

Channeling energy

Protests that started with a trickle Friday—locally, a handful of demonstrators waved signs on the Green Street pedestrian bridge Friday—turned into something greater over the weekend in cities and towns across the country.

Several hundred gathered Saturday in Bailey Park to voice (and show) their displeasure. It happened again Sunday and likely will continue for at least the foreseeable future.

“How can we be going back in time?,” reiterated that chagrined millennial. “What’s to stop them from coming for gay rights and banning birth control? What can we do about it?!!”

The young man, like many Americans across all generations neither a particularly engaged nor well-informed voter, wanted an answer with an immediate solution.

But a quick fix doesn’t exist.

Not even with polls that consistently indicate that 59% of all Americans oppose the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. In today’s bitter political chasm, that’s a landslide.

What can be done, my young friend, is to follow the same roadmap championed by conservatives enjoying today a well-earned, well-planned victory.

Don’t allow the energy being poured into demonstrations to peter out the same way as much of the passion from the 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Be present and informed. Pay attention to the gerrymanders, the money behind the candidates and those holding office. Locals and state lawmakers, too.

Congress won’t ban books or dictate what can (and cannot) be said or taught in classrooms.

Read, discern and vote. It’s the only way.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.