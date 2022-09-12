'Destructive provisions': Democrats' opposition to Manchin deal grows

A second congressional Democrat from North Carolina is joining U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in breaking with the party’s leadership over a deal struck last month that would boost prospects for a proposed pipeline projected to move hundreds of millions of cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad daily.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte says she will join Greensboro’s Manning in resisting legislation that would make getting environmental permits for major energy projects easier and complete the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Adams is one of more than 70 Democrats who expressed their opposition to permitting reform proposals in a letter Friday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

“These destructive provisions will allow polluting manufacturing and energy development projects to be rushed through before the families who are forced to live near them are even aware of the plans,” the House members wrote. “The proposed legislation would restrict public access to the courts to seek remedies against illegal project development; place arbitrary limits on the amount of time the public is given to comment on polluting projects; and curtail public input, environmental review, and government accountability.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia agreed last month to support the landmark $767 billion Inflation Reduction Act in exchange for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s commitment to fold environmental permitting changes for big energy projects into a bill to fund the federal government beyond September.

Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, also made congressional action aimed at completing the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline a condition of his support for the IRA, which includes the nation’s largest-ever investment in clean energy.

Finishing the 303-mile Mountain Valley project, which would carry natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus shale fields to Pittsylvania County in southern Virginia, would boost prospects for a proposed 75-mile MVP Southgate extension that would move 375 million cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad daily – enough to serve more than 2.2 million average U.S. homes for a day.

Manning, running for a second term in a redrawn district that would be bisected by the pipeline extension, told the Journal in late August she would oppose any measures “shortchanging environmental safeguards at the risk of the environment.”

Manning did not sign on to the letter to Pelosi and Hoyer “but her stance remains the same” on concessions tied to the IRA, a spokeswoman said in an email Monday.

Spokespeople for North Carolina’s other three Democratic members of Congress — G.K. Butterfield, David Price and Deborah Ross — did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

‘Super power status’

In exchange for Manchin’s support on the IRA in an evenly divided Senate — the bill got no Republican support — Schumer agreed to include permitting reform in a continuing resolution that would prevent a government shutdown Oct. 1.

Specific language for those measures has not been released, but a summary from Manchin’s office said they would set specific timelines for establishing environmental, climate and pollution impacts and designate a lead agency to coordinate reviews involving multiple agencies; limit states’ abilities to block projects; and require the president to prioritize permitting for a list of projects including fossil fuels and renewable energy.

“I support a plan that will advance a realistic energy and climate policy that lowers prices today and strategically invests in the long game,” Manchin said in his announcement of the surprise IRA deal. “As the super power of the world, it is vital we not undermine our super power status by removing dependable and affordable fossil fuel energy before new technologies are ready to reliably carry the load.”

Though approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2017, the 304-mile Mountain Valley project has been entangled by a series of legal challenges and hit with hundreds of environmental violations.

In February, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, threw out a key Endangered Species Act permit for the pipeline because it found the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to adequately analyze the likely harm to two endangered fish — the candy darter, a species on the brink of extinction, and the Roanoke logperch.

The court also ruled the pipeline permit failed to consider climate change impacts on the fish even though the Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledged the increasing threats tied to warming temperatures.

“If a species is already speeding toward the extinction cliff, an agency may not press on the gas,” the court wrote in its ruling.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality cited uncertainty over the project when it rejected water-quality permits for the Southgate extension in August 2020, but a Congressional mandate to finish the Mountain Pipeline would undercut that position.

Meanwhile, critics of the Southgate extension say North Carolina can expect the same kinds of environmental violations faced by the Mountain Valley Pipeline, while proponents suggest the focus should be on its potential economic impact.

‘Serious and detrimental’

Manchin’s proposed streamlining of the permitting process aims at preventing years-long delays in prioritized energy projects.

But in their letter to House leaders, Adams and congressional leaders argue that agreeing to Manchin’s demands will exacerbate existing inequities.

“We remain deeply concerned that these serious and detrimental permitting provisions will significantly and disproportionately impact low-income communities, indigenous communities, and communities of color,” they wrote. “The inclusion of these provisions in a continuing resolution, or any other must-pass legislation, would silence the voices of frontline and environmental justice communities by insulating them from scrutiny. Such a move would force Members to choose between protecting (environmental justice) communities from further pollution or funding the government.”

Manchin’s permitting reform conditions likely will get some Republican backing, and a handful of GOP members in the House and Senate have signaled their support.

It’s unclear whether North Carolina’s two Republican senators would approve of the changes.

“Too early to tell since we haven’t seen actual legislative text or what else will be in the spending bill,” said Adam Webb, a spokesman for Sen. Thom Tillis.

A spokesman for Sen. Richard Burr did not respond to a request for comment.