Detention hearing likely to be continued for Charles Donohoe. His Winston-Salem attorney couldn't talk to him after he was taken to Oklahoma.

Costner said in court papers that she was able to confirm Donohoe's location through the U.S. Marshals' Service. She did not say in court papers where in Oklahoma he was being held. Costner could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Lynzey Donahue, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service, said in an email that Donohoe is in U.S. Marshals' custody. She said the federal agency has a policy of not disclosing personal information of people in its custody, including where they are being held.

Donohoe, a former U.S. Marine, faces several federal charges coming out of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building, damaged property and assaulted law-enforcement officers. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

The alleged rioters came to Washington, D.C. to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential race that President Joe Biden won. They falsely believed that the election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.