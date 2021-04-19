Detention hearing postponed for Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader, after two of his co-defendants are ordered back into federal custody.

A federal judge postponed a detention hearing until Wednesday for Charles Joseph Donohoe, a Kernersville man and Proud Boys leader facing charges in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, after two of Donohoe's co-defendants were ordered back to jail on Monday.
Donohoe, 33, and three other men — all either Proud Boys leaders or members — were indicted in March on a slew of charges coming out of what happened on Jan. 6, when hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, damaged federal property and assaulted nearly 140 law-enforcement officers in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election win. They falsely believed that massive voter fraud stole the election from former president Donald Trump.
The other men indicted with Donohoe were Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadephia. Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the far-right Proud Boys, a group cited as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for misogynistic and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Federal prosecutors allege that the four men were pivotal in planning the U.S. Capitol riot and led groups of people as they trampled barricades. They have cited encrypted messages that the leaders sent each other and other Proud Boys members.
A detention hearing for Donohoe, who is in federal custody in Oklahoma, was scheduled for Monday afternoon, but U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said he would have to reschedule. Earlier on Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered Nordean and Biggs back into federal custody. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to keep Rehl in federal custody. A hearing has not been held on that motion.
Biggs and Nordean had been free since March 10, when they were indicted along with Donohoe and Rehl, according to the Associated Press. But federal prosecutors argued for their pre-trial release to be revoked. After a hearing Monday, Kelly said that Biggs and Nordean "facilitated political violence" even if they were not armed and didn't assault anyone, according to the Associated Press.
Harvey said in court that he didn't feel comfortable holding a detention hearing on Monday.
"It's become complicated and even more so in this case," he said. "I thought I was ready but I'm not."
Harvey said he needed to read a transcript of the hearing Kelly presided over. Kelly has been assigned to the cases involving all four men, and Kelly, as a federal district judge, would be in a position to review whatever decision Harvey makes in Donohoe's detention hearing.
Harvey also said he wanted to give Donohoe's attorney, Lisa Costner, a chance to consider Kelly's decision in arguing how Donohoe is distinct from his co-defendants.
This is the second time that Donohoe's detention hearing has been postponed. A detention hearing was originally scheduled to take place April 12, but Costner sought a continuance after Donohoe was abruptly transported from Alamance County Jail to Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshals Service. Costner said in a motion that she had scheduled a meeting with Donohoe to discuss the detention hearing and only found out that he had been moved after Donohoe did not appear.
Federal prosecutors have argued in court papers that Donohoe "took personal control over efforts to plan for the January 6 event." Two days before the Jan. 6 riot, Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a December protest. Prosecutors said Donohoe created a new chat group in the Telegram messaging app because he was afraid Proud Boys members would be compromised. That was because law-enforcement had seized Tarrio's phone.
Not only did Donohoe create a new chat group, he also told Proud Boys members to leave the earlier chats so he could "nuke" or destroy them, prosecutors said. Even though there is no evidence that Donohoe entered the Capitol building, prosecutors allege that he led people to the Capitol and at one point was shown on video carrying a riot shield that authorities say Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola stole from a Capitol police officer. Prosecutors said Pezzola later used that riot shield to break a window, an action that helped people gain access to the Capitol.
Costner filed court papers last week asking that Donohoe be released from federal custody, providing details about Donohoe's personal life and his military service. Donohoe served in the U.S. Marines from 2006 to 2010, including two tours in Iraq. She said that the Kernersville resident has a four-year-old son.
She also pushed back on prosecutors' allegations, saying that there was no evidence that Donohoe planned the U.S. Capitol riot. She said that Donohoe went to Washington, D.C., at the last minute and when he got there, his primary concerns was finding a place to stay and buying beer.
She also included letters from his twin brother, Liam, his girlfriend, Stephanie Burnette and his employer, Andy Kennedy of The Brewers Kettle, where Donohoe worked as a handyman.
