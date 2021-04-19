Detention hearing postponed for Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader, after two of his co-defendants are ordered back into federal custody.

A detention hearing for Donohoe, who is in federal custody in Oklahoma, was scheduled for Monday afternoon, but U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said he would have to reschedule. Earlier on Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered Nordean and Biggs back into federal custody. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to keep Rehl in federal custody. A hearing has not been held on that motion.

Biggs and Nordean had been free since March 10, when they were indicted along with Donohoe and Rehl, according to the Associated Press. But federal prosecutors argued for their pre-trial release to be revoked. After a hearing Monday, Kelly said that Biggs and Nordean "facilitated political violence" even if they were not armed and didn't assault anyone, according to the Associated Press.

Harvey said in court that he didn't feel comfortable holding a detention hearing on Monday.

"It's become complicated and even more so in this case," he said. "I thought I was ready but I'm not."

Harvey said he needed to read a transcript of the hearing Kelly presided over. Kelly has been assigned to the cases involving all four men, and Kelly, as a federal district judge, would be in a position to review whatever decision Harvey makes in Donohoe's detention hearing.