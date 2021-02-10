Developer Mike Coe, a trailblazer in downtown redevelopment, dies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a 2008 story in the Journal, Patricia Coe recalled seeing an old brick building for sale while at a Gallery Hop in 2002.

"You can buy me that building," Patricia Coe told her husband.

Initially reluctant to buy the building, he wound up enjoying bringing it back to life and took that passion to other properties.

Some of those other buildings included those that housed Sweet Potatoes at 529 N. Trade St., Benbow-Beck Locksmith at 527 N. Trade St., and the Clean Daze Building at 522 N. Liberty St.

Coe's most significant recent project was the Pepper Building on the southwest corner of Fourth and Liberty streets. Built in 1928, it sat empty for several years before Coe and his wife bought it in 2013 for $801,000.

Coe called it a "diamond in the rough," and planned to outfit it with 54 apartment with shops and a restaurant. In 2016, they sold the property to Mayfair Street Partners for $2 million. It is now home to Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Restaurant.

City councilman Jeff MacIntosh, who has also been involved in developing downtown properties, recalled that Coe began buying downtown properties at a time when not many people were willing to take that risk.