Developer Mike Coe, a trailblazer in downtown redevelopment, dies

Mike Coe, dubbed the "Mayor of Trade Street" for his efforts to revitalize what had become a street of empty storefronts, died Tuesday, his family announced on a Facebook post Wednesday.
The cause of death was a massive heart attack, his family said. He was 68.
Coe bought and developed several downtown properties, particularly along Liberty and Trade streets, that helped spur revitalization efforts at a time when few people ventured downtown to eat, drink and shop. In some of those buildings, he added some of the first apartments to be downtown in several years.
Some of those properties include the buildings that are now Mast General Store and King Classic Bakery on Trade Street as well as the Pepper Building on Fourth Street.
Jason Thiel of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership called Coe a pioneer of downtown development.
"He was always willing to participate particularly on Trade Street, with projects," Thiel said. "He was constantly upbeat and encouraging of the Arts District Association and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership."
A Winston-Salem native, Coe owned a plumbing and electric company.
His wife, Patricia, got him interested in buying some of the older properties in downtown Winston-Salem.
In a 2008 story in the Journal, Patricia Coe recalled seeing an old brick building for sale while at a Gallery Hop in 2002.
"You can buy me that building," Patricia Coe told her husband.
Initially reluctant to buy the building, he wound up enjoying bringing it back to life and took that passion to other properties.
Some of those other buildings included those that housed Sweet Potatoes at 529 N. Trade St., Benbow-Beck Locksmith at 527 N. Trade St., and the Clean Daze Building at 522 N. Liberty St.
Coe's most significant recent project was the Pepper Building on the southwest corner of Fourth and Liberty streets. Built in 1928, it sat empty for several years before Coe and his wife bought it in 2013 for $801,000.
Coe called it a "diamond in the rough," and planned to outfit it with 54 apartment with shops and a restaurant. In 2016, they sold the property to Mayfair Street Partners for $2 million. It is now home to Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Restaurant.
City councilman Jeff MacIntosh, who has also been involved in developing downtown properties, recalled that Coe began buying downtown properties at a time when not many people were willing to take that risk.
"Mike and I sort of shared some of that reputation as being crazy enough to dive into downtown Winston-Salem at an early stage," MacIntosh said. "Downtown wasn't universally accepted as a place you wanted to be."
Coe could often be seen at Liberty Arts Coffee, one of the many coffee shops he owned over the years, or any number of Trade Street arts events, often dressed in jeans and a T-shirt.
"He was an affable guy," MacIntosh said. "He really was a grassroots guy. He made it work. His stuff wasn't super shiny and bright but he had a good eye."
