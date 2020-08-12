Front Street Capital, a real estate investment company that's been active in many projects around the Triad, is hoping to get a $2.5 million no-interest loan from the city of Winston-Salem to help construct a speculative building in the Union Cross area.
The Winston-Salem City Council will consider the request this coming Monday, but the proposal already comes with a kiss of approval from the city's Finance Committee, which unanimously endorsed the proposal on Monday.
A "spec" building is one that is not built purposely for any particular client, but one that can be shown to a wide variety of prospects.
Under the proposal, Front Street would commit to delivering a 250,000-square-foot building at the corner of Wallburg Road and Business Park Drive.
Front Street would have five years to repay the loan, but the company says it has a track record of paying off sooner rather than later. A $2.5 million city loan to Front Street at another business park, Union Cross Industrial Center on Temple School Road, was paid off in 2019 after only 16 months.
Front Street officials say that having a building ready for a tenant is vital in the competitive field of industrial recruitment.
"Without such available product in our local inventory, our city and county will lose on many potential projects that bring net new tax base, jobs, and overall economic diversification," company officials wrote to the city. "Given current market activity and the intense competition for every project, we as a city cannot afford to miss out on these economic drivers due to a lack of available modern facilities or shovel-ready sites."
Front Street officials say the new building on their corner site would have a tax value of close to $12 million, rising to close to $15 million once a tenant is in the building. That doesn't count the value of improvements and equipment the tenant would place in the building.
The new building would be part of a new business park that Front Street would develop on about 105 acres, located mostly on the east side of Wallburg Road but including the corner site on the west side that the city money would help build.
In addition to the new jobs the tenant would bring, the construction work would create jobs, and Front Street officials say that they would try to use local contractors when possible, including companies owned by women and minorities.
In downtown Winston-Salem, Front Street has been behind the redevelopment and expansion of Bailey Power Plant.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines called the proposed city investment a good one for the city.
"We've had a good experience doing this type of arrangement, where we advanced the funds to a developer, the building was built, it was occupied, and we were repaid," Joines said. "We need that inventory to recruit companies or help existing companies expand. It is very little risk to the city. We get repaid when the building is sold or in five years."
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said he is pleased that Front Street is willing to move forward in an uncertain economic climate.
"If we can help jump-start something and get a product out there and bring jobs to Winston-Salem, I'm all for it."
The site is not in the city limits but would be brought into the city before any city money is loaned, officials said.
When it comes into the city, it would be part of Southeast Ward. James Taylor, who represents the ward, noted that the project would be the latest in series of economic investments in that part of the city.
