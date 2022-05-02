Developers wanting to build homes in Forsyth County may see more objections from residents

Signs handmade and professionally printed alike have been popping up like kudzu along roadways and intersections this spring.

Not all of them are overtly political - as any of the tens of thousands of motorists tooling around western Forsyth County can attest - but by their very nature, these new varieties of signs are inspiring the same level of fervor.

Save Blanket Creek … Protect Our Pedestrians … Save Conrad Road

Development, of course, lies at the heart of this outburst. Land owners and builders rushing to meet bottled up demand goosed by a new sense of urgency caused by the housing crisis.

But as proposals for new subdivisions that encroach upon open spaces mount, so too does the tension.

And local officials - elected and volunteer board members and the professional urban planners paid to help guide the process - have noticed.

Getting the grease

The two most recent proposals - they tend to follow the “squeakiest wheel gets the grease fastest” principle - that aroused ire and suspicion lie within a few miles of each other in western Forsyth County.

The first, forwarded by R.S. Parker Homes LLC, involved building 61 new homes on 58 acres along Conrad Road in Lewisville.

Opposition to that one was predictable as a stand of old maples lining Conrad Road have taken on something approaching iconic status having been planted originally on an estate owned by the Reynolds family.

“Save Conrad Road” signs started cropping up nearly as soon as a draft proposal was filed with the Town of Lewisville.

A second, a few miles away in Clemmons between Peace Haven, Harper and Lasater roads, to build 77 houses on 27 acres inside the existing Waterford neighborhood attracted a similar level of organized outrage.

“That’s too many houses on too little land,” one neighbor griped. “The developer wants to route all those cars through the neighborhood without building a new access road. And that’s on top of all those houses already popping up near Styers Ferry.”

And a third, which only surfaced in the past two weeks, that proposes 540 houses on 319 acres right beside Tanglewood Park, may well exceed both in terms of volume and strength of opponents.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that contentious things happen,” said Brad Hunter, a member of the Clemmons planning board for five years. “But I also believe that everybody, all interested parties, have the right to be heard and to participate.

“It’s supposed to be that way in America.”

Contrary to popular belief, new developments aren’t drawn up in smoke-filled rooms away from prying eyes.

Detailed plans complete with to-scale drawings of streets, dwellings and open spaces are submitted along with any requests for zoning law changes and exceptions.

Public comment periods and hearings are scheduled long in advance, and official red-and-white signs advertising details and meeting dates go up in affected areas.

Size matters, too, as developers seek to maximize profit by shoehorning more houses into tighter spaces, often as many as three per acre.

“A majority of people understand growth and the need for housing,” Hunter said. “It just becomes a bigger issue when it's in our backyard.”

So while opposition to development is expected - especially when zoning changes are requested - the back-to-back-to-back nature of a series of high-profile requests caught casual observers off guard.

Professional planners, however, have seen it coming.

“I wouldn’t say (vocal public opposition) is any more or any less,” said Chris Murphy, the director of the City County Office of Planning and Development Services. “For a long time there were no major rezoning requests for residential developments or subdivisions.”

National problem

The first (and oldest) factor is the financial crisis of 2008. The subprime mortgage industry and accompanying defaults helped start a slow moving, long-lasting housing issue.

“Housing is a nationwide problem,” Hunter said. “It’s visible all along the roads and streets even here in Winston-Salem.”

Locally, Murphy said, there was a “fairly large inventory” of existing housing even during recession and the early stages of recovery to feed demand as it started to grow.

Perception, when combined with new construction and rezoning, plays a role. A builder who starts putting up homes in clusters in already developed areas may not face public vitriol.

“Open fields with new construction tend to attract more attention,” Murphy said. “(Neighborhoods) off Peters Creek and Stratford Road where people are used to seeing it.”

The Conrad Road proposal was pulled back at the developers’ request. That could mean it’s being retooled, scaled back or dead for the time being.

Down the road in Clemmons, opponents of the Harper Acres plan successfully convinced the village planning board last month to toss dirt on the plan by voting unanimously against its recommendation.

History suggests the elected officials accountable to voters aren’t likely to overlook that and greenlight the project anyway.

Meanwhile, the red-and-white zoning change request signs for the proposed development near Tanglewood have only just gone up.

Pressure to build - and fast - in western Forsyth County and just over the mighty Yadkin in Bermuda Run/eastern Davie County - won’t let up anytime soon.

“I always knew we were going to grow,” said Mayor Mike Rogers of Clemmons. “I just didn’t know it was going to be this rapidly.”

