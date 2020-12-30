DHHS adjusts COVID-19 vaccine priority list to move up older North Carolinians

There were some employees not directly working with COVID-19 patients who said on social media that they were preparing to be vaccinated.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Atrium said last week that up to 97 employees in that category would have their vaccinations postponed or canceled, although some of those employees have since been reassigned to COVID-19 duties as the system rolled out its latest surge initiative.

Cohen said Atrium executives "were receptive" to her concerns and "adjusted their process going forward."

"We can't have folks jumping the line with their family members, friends, board members, donors. We can't see folks profiting financially and it won't be tolerated."

Cooper and Cohen said they are having discussions with some health care licensing boards and legislative leaders on potential disciplinary actions and penalties for violators.

"We think it is very important that providers and those administering the vaccines stick to the priority list, and we're going to be very stern about that," Cooper said.

