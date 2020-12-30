DHHS adjusts COVID-19 vaccine priority list to move up older North Carolinians

The Cooper administration has adjusted its COVID-19 vaccination distribution priority to move up — potentially to as soon as next week — North Carolinians ages 75 and up regardless of their health and living conditions.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, also expressed concern Wednesday about violations of the state's vaccination priority list by "jumping in line" or "benefiting financially" from their proximity to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
North Carolina’s priority list was developed based on the National Academy of Medicine framework and in consultation with an external COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory committee convened by the N.C. Institute of Medicine.
Cooper and Cohen said the initial Phase 1A distribution round remains committed to health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The federal DHHS has formed a partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens to handle vaccination for most of the nation’s long-term care facilities. North Carolina's first round of doses for its long-term care facilities was scheduled to begin this week.
Cohen said North Carolina is projected to receive weekly about 60,000 doses each of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines through January — about 25% lower than initially projected.
Phase 1B, which is expected to commence by the week of Jan. 11, includes adults ages 75 years and older, health care and frontline essential workers ages 50 and up, and frontline and health care workers of any age regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.
"There is going to be a maturing of this process as we move forward," Cohen said. "It's new for all of us.
"We want to make sure we are tracking appropriately the first and second doses."
Essential worker definition
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is following new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions, updated Dec. 22, for frontline essential workers: first responders (firefighters, police); education (child care, teachers, support staff); manufacturing; corrections officers; public transit; grocery store; food and agriculture; and U.S. postal workers.
"Because supplies are very limited, it’s going to be several months before vaccines are widely available to everyone," Cohen said.
Phase 2 will cover adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness in the following order:
* Group 1: those ages 65 to 74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation;
* Group 2, anyone ages 16 to 64 with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.
* Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.; and
* Group 4: Essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.
Phase Two is expected to cover between 1.18 and 1.5 million North Carolinians.
Phase Three will cover college, university and high school students ages 16 or older. Younger children will be vaccinated when it is approved for them.
It is expected to include between 574,000 and 767,000 individuals overall.
Phase Four will cover anyone else who wants a vaccine, or between 3.6 million and 4 million North Carolinians.
DHHS said it has "a specific focus on building trust with historically marginalized populations. Longstanding and continuing racial and ethnic injustices in our health care system contribute to lack of trust in vaccines."
More information is available at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov, including more details on Phases 1A and 1B.
Berger objections
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, issued a statement Wednesday in which he chastised the Cooper administration's updated vaccine distribution plan.
Berger said it "puts too little emphasis on age and is overly complicated, which will result in decreased confidence and line-jumping."
Berger emphasized his concerns about Phase 1B by highlighting the emphasis on essential workers being vaccinated before those ages 65 to 74 regardless of health and living conditions.
"It is nearly impossible to guard against a healthy 30-year-old claiming to work in a grocery store just to receive the vaccine ahead of those at higher risk of death," Berger said.
"The system places young, healthy college students and prisoners ahead of people in their early 60s. In fact, people in their early 60s are the last group to receive the vaccine under the proposed system.
"I understand the concern that college students spread the virus — but the whole basis for that concern is they spread the virus to older people who might die," Berger said. "We should vaccinate those older people first."
Line jumping?
A high-profile example of the complexity of DHHS' vaccination priority list occurred last week involving Atrium Health, which owns and operates Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
There were some employees not directly working with COVID-19 patients who said on social media that they were preparing to be vaccinated.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Atrium said last week that up to 97 employees in that category would have their vaccinations postponed or canceled, although some of those employees have since been reassigned to COVID-19 duties as the system rolled out its latest surge initiative.
Cohen said Atrium executives "were receptive" to her concerns and "adjusted their process going forward."
"We can't have folks jumping the line with their family members, friends, board members, donors. We can't see folks profiting financially and it won't be tolerated."
Cooper and Cohen said they are having discussions with some health care licensing boards and legislative leaders on potential disciplinary actions and penalties for violators.
"We think it is very important that providers and those administering the vaccines stick to the priority list, and we're going to be very stern about that," Cooper said.
