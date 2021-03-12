DHHS allowing long-term care facilities to have most indoor visitations

"It is recommended that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated."

Other changes include: new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days; fully vaccinated and non-immunocompromised health care providers with higher risk exposures who are asymptomatic also do not need to be restricted from work.

Visitors and residents are asked to continue to adhere to the 3 Ws, and visitors should still be screened and restricted from visiting if they have signs or symptoms of infection, or have been in prolonged close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the prior 14 days.

On March 4, DHHS said that more long-term care centers were meeting the criteria for easing COVID-19 indoor visitor restrictions.

“Case rates are down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission in January,” DHHS said on March 4.

“Given the rapid decline in new cases, most facilities currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations.”