DHHS allowing long-term care facilities to have most indoor visitations

Long-term care facilities in North Carolina can allow in-person visitations — indoor and outdoor — "in most circumstances," the state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
DHHS said its visitation guidelines reflect changes made earlier this week by the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those agencies cited "rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities" for allowing more visitations.
“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
“I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited.”
DHHS reported Friday that 223,504 doses have been administered to long-term care facility residents via the federal vaccination program handled by CVS Health and Walgreens. That breaks down to 128,903 first doses and 97,601 second doses.
DHHS cautioned in its updated guidance that outdoor visitations still remain the best option.
"Indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility," DHHS said.
"It is recommended that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated."
Other changes include: new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days; fully vaccinated and non-immunocompromised health care providers with higher risk exposures who are asymptomatic also do not need to be restricted from work.
Visitors and residents are asked to continue to adhere to the 3 Ws, and visitors should still be screened and restricted from visiting if they have signs or symptoms of infection, or have been in prolonged close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the prior 14 days.
On March 4, DHHS said that more long-term care centers were meeting the criteria for easing COVID-19 indoor visitor restrictions.
“Case rates are down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission in January,” DHHS said on March 4.
“Given the rapid decline in new cases, most facilities currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations.”
Medicare certified skilled-nursing facilities must meet additional criteria required by CMS.
In Forsyth County, February proved to be the deadliest month so far for COVID-19 patients, with a severe toll on elderly residents, particularly those in long-term care centers.
DHHS reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth for the month. At least 34 were residents of long-term care facilities.
Individuals 65 and older have been considered at high risk for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The majority of individuals who have died from the coronavirus also had pre-existing health conditions.
Since Feb. 2, at least 11 long-term care centers in Forsyth have had at least one resident death.
Statewide, there had been 5,108 COVID-19 deaths reported at long-term care facilities as of Friday, making up 43.8% of all COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, has reintroduced legislation that would secure a patient’s right to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.," has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” Krawiec said Monday. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive,’” she said.
SB191’s primary focus remains on concerns that emergency visitor restrictions can keep family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediate family member, stepparent, stepchildren, step siblings and adoptive relationships.
The patient can designate the visitor “if they have the capacity to make decisions.”
Non-COVID-19 patients, bill sponsors said, are being adversely affected by the restriction.
