DHHS appeals judge's order that sets benchmarks for assisting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is appealing a state Superior Court judge's order that sets services benchmarks for more than 16,000 North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Oct. 31 order from Judge Allen Baddour of Wake County addresses a lawsuit Disability Rights NC filed in 2017 known as Samantha R., et al. vs. DHHS and the state of N.C.

Kody Kinsley, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday the appeal allows DHHS to proceed with its services plan — introduced earlier this year — for beneficiaries that "presents more choice" to potential beneficiaries and their families.

DHHS plans to disclose updates to its plan this week. DHHS also is requesting a partial stay on enforcing Baddour's order.

Kinsley stressed that DHHS is "deeply aligned with many aspects of that decision."

Yet, Kinsley said he continues to have "grave concerns" about what he perceives as potential unintended consequences of the order.

State law requires that disabled people have supports and services they need to live in the community as an alternative to institutionalization.

Baddour set the three benchmarks that DHHS must achieve to properly provide services necessary for potential beneficiaries to live in a community setting.

The benchmark categories are: divert and transition individuals from institutionalization; increase access to home and community-based services; address the direct support professional deficit.

According to Disability Rights NC, Baddour's latest order “imposes specific, measurable goals to ensure that the state addresses serious and persistent gaps in the I/DD system so people with I/DD aren’t forced into institutions because they can’t get what they need to live safely and thrive at home.”

Kinsley said the order "could potentially push over 1,000, if not more, individuals in small community-based group homes and other spaces out of those stable environments that their family members and they rely on every day in a short period of time."

Small community-based group homes tend to serve between two and six residents. Kinsley said the order would not allow for new admissions when vacancies occur.

If those group homes close, Kinsley said it could result in affected residents becoming homelessness, or individuals with mental health issues ending up in jail as a last housing resort.

"I want every one of those (on the waiting list) to get services as soon as possible," Kinsley said.

"What I worry about the current structure of the ruling is that the waiting list could get even longer if we started to have wholesale facilities closing down."

DHHS' appeal decision represented another frustrating delay for Bill Donohue, a member of the N.C. Waiver Action Team. Donohue and Deborah Woolard are the parents of a son, Jeremy, who has a rare disease combination of FSH (facioscapulohumeral) muscular dystrophy and Down syndrome.

“Disability Rights NC will not do anything to harm quality services, nor support a needless delay for another decade of monetary can-kicking," Donohue said.

"Disability Rights NC's case can be acceptably amended, services offered and funding secured.

"Enough already for perfect, organizationally selfish solutions," Donohue said. "It been far, far too long for our fellow citizens to wait.”

DHHS plan

DHHS said that "while the recent court order shares the same goals as NCDHHS — making community-based services available to those who want them — we are proposing a different plan that is informed by input from family members, providers and multiple community stakeholders, and that aligns with our approved Olmstead plan."

In January, DHHS released its long-awaited Olmstead plan for placing at least 3,000 qualified behavioral health individuals into independent housing and securing their proper economic and health status once there.

Eligible to participate in the Olmstead plan are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.

The goal has been to assist eligible individuals in “residing in and experiencing the full benefit of being part of day-to-day life in communities alongside those without disabilities.”

Kinsley said the updated DHHS I/DD plan would feature "adding numbers and financial investments ... to be made in the next year ... is the offshoot of what we're talking about today."

Those investments would target Medicaid waiver slots and direct support professionals.

"This offshoot is really more tactical, more specific things that we want to see immediately to double down on our investment in serving people with disabilities," Kinsley said.

"We have to build more options before limiting others," he said. "We know this is not enough. We have to do more."

"We believe this approach better meets the vision behind the court order. It considers the realities of an already stressed system and paces changes to avoid destabilizing the system."

However, Baddour has said DHHS is “overreliant on institutions with regard to people with I/DD” who typically reside in public or private intermediate care facilities — only available to individuals in need of, and receiving, active treatment services — or adult care homes.

“Systemic relief is required that addressed the needs of people with I/DD who are institutionalized, as well as those at risk for institutionalization,” Baddour wrote.

Virginia Knowlton Marcus, Disability Rights NC’s chief executive, said in an Oct. 31 statement that North Carolinians with I/DD and their families "have waited far too long for this.”

Some I/DD individuals have waited up to 20 years for services.

“We call on the state to implement this order in full and with a sense of urgency,” Knowlton Marcus said. “Lives hang in the balance.”

Background

In an earlier ruling in the case, Baddour determined the state is violating state law by denying people with I/DD the choice to live in their communities instead of institutions.

Under the order, the state must shift at least 11,300 individuals from institutional settings to community-based settings by Jan. 1, 2031, via an Innovations (Medicaid) Waiver slot.

The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows I/DD people to receive services, known as b(3), and assistance in their homes and communities.

The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.

The requirement begins with 100 individuals being placed by Jan. 1, 2024. The placements escalate every year until 3,000 are placed by Jan. 1, 2031.

The state has until July 1, 2032, to reduce the 16,314 individuals currently on the state’s Registry of Unmet Need to zero. That list included at least 809 Forsyth County residents as of September 2021.

The order requires the state to take at least 1,631 individuals off the registry each year over the 10-year period.

Dave Richard, the state’s deputy Medicaid secretary, said the ranks of those qualifying for a waiver could swell to more than 30,000 if placing people in institutions is prohibited after Jan. 1, 2028.

Workers shortage

Another key element of the order is that DHHS must address and provide solutions for health-care worker shortages so that the I/DD individuals can receive services.

In many cases, wages and benefits are the main factors in the ability to hire direct care workers for I/DD recipients, some of which could be addressed through raises approved by the General Assembly.

Kinsley said he and DHHS officials have been in conversations with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders about making "meaningful" additional funds available in future state budgets.

That would include pay-rate increases for workers.

On Wednesday, DHHS said that "fulfilling the long-term vision of the Olmstead plan will take a sustained commitment from a variety of state partners, beginning with $150 million in annual investments."

"We're going to push forward very hard (on these timeliness) to get this done," Kinsley said.

"The governor is committed to seeing these (funding requests) in his (2023) budget proposal."

Disability Rights NC said that by implementing the order, expanding access to community-based services would “in turn create jobs in communities throughout N.C.”