DHHS begins annual free radon test kit giveaway; All Triad, Northwest NC counties at risk

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it has commenced its annual free radon test kit giveaway, this time totaling 3,000 for 2023.

Information provided by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C., as well as 77 counties statewide, have indoor air levels of radon that are above safety standards.

The kits are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov and at some county health departments. The kits are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Once the 3,000 free kits are gone, kits can be purchased from the National Radon Program Services website for $17 for a short-term test kit and $27 for a long-term test kit.

Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. It is released from the ground into outdoor air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings.

DHHS said about 450 people die each year in North Carolina from radon-induced lung cancer.

Additionally, the risk factor for lung cancer among current or former smokers of tobacco increases by 10 times if they live in a home with elevated radon.

A level four or higher in your home is considered unsafe.

Despite the large number of yearly deaths, many people are unaware they need to test for radon in their homes.

For example, DHHS said that survey data collected through the 2015 and 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System "reflects a lack of awareness about radon among historically marginalized communities particularly among Black and Hispanic communities, people with low income and people who rent their homes."

The NC Radon Program recommends hiring a certified radon mitigator to fix elevated radon levels.

According to the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, the most significant source of radon in homes is the underlying soil. Radon gas can enter homes through dirt crawl spaces, cracks in the basement walls, floors, floor drains or sumps.

Federal law set the natural outdoor level for radon gas at 0.4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) as the target radon level for indoor radon levels.

However, two-thirds of all homes exceed the safe level.

Many counties in northwest and western N.C. have been designated as “Zone 1” counties by the EPA because homes there can have higher levels of radon.