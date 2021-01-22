DHHS' Charlotte-focused vaccine distribution plan irks Triad hospitals

"As a result of the undependability of the vaccine pipeline from the state, Cone Health will no longer schedule vaccinations until vaccine is on hand."

DHHS

DHHS said in a statement Friday that its decision to emphasis the Atrium mass-vaccination site at Charlotte Motor Speedway comes primarily from viewing those efforts as a way to address a backlog of vaccine not being put to use.

"As a result, many providers are getting small allocations or zero allocations for the week of Jan. 27," DHHS said.

"We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly."

DHHS said it has "indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand."

What appears to be an area of continuity between the Trump and Biden administration is a focus on shifting doses toward states being more efficient with distribution and vaccinations, and away from those that are lacking.