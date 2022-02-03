DHHS debuts division focused on child, family well being

A state Division of Child and Family Well-Being launched Wednesday with the goal of helping children live in "safe, stable and nurturing families, schools and communities."
The division is part of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Investing in families and children’s healthy development builds more resilient families, better educational outcomes and in the long term, a stronger society," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.
The division brings together programs and staff that support the physical, behavioral and social needs of children.
Those include:
* Nutrition programs for children, families and seniors, such as Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children/WIC, Food and Nutrition Services/SNAP, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
* Health-related programs and services for children that include school health promotion, home visiting services, and programs for children and youth with special health care needs.
* School and community mental health services for children and youth, such as coordination with schools and services like System of Care that coordinate resources for children and families across multiple child service agencies.
* And the Early Intervention/Infant-Toddler Program, which provides supports and services to young children with developmental delays or established conditions.
Dr. Charlene Wong will serve as assistant secretary for Children and Families, and Yvonne Copeland as the division's director.
Wong is a practicing primary care pediatrician and serves as executive director of the N.C. Integrated Care for Kids (NC InCK) model, an innovative care delivery and payment model serving Medicaid-insured children in central North Carolina.
Copeland has more than 25 years of strategy, leadership, government relations and operations experience in public-sector health care with behavioral health expertise.
