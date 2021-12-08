DHHS delays Medicaid tailored plans rollout until December 2022

The launch of a key Medicaid transformation initiative in North Carolina — tailored plans for behavioral health recipients — has been delayed by additional five months until Dec. 1, 2022.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury, may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said in July that tailored plans could serve about 200,000 North Carolinians, or about 8.7% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients in the state.

DHHS has chosen the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations (MCO) to administer the tailored plans, including Partners Health Management in Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin counties. The initial contract will last four years.

By comparison, there are between 1.4 million and 1.8 million North Carolinians participating in the Medicaid transition program overseen by four statewide prepaid health plans for their whole-body coverage, including long-term care and pharmacy services. That transition program debuted July 1.