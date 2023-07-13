The launch of a key Medicaid initiative in North Carolina — tailored plans for about 160,000 behavioral health recipients — has been delayed indefinitely by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

It is the fifth postponement by DHHS. The initial launch date was July 1, 2022, only to be postponed first to Dec. 1, 2022, then to April 1, 2023, and the latest being Oct. 1, 2023.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

DHHS said Tuesday a major factor in not setting a new launch date is "uncertainty with the state budget."

A compromise on the House and Senate 2023-24 state budget bill is being negotiated. The budget bill contains funding for transformation costs and adjustments to the state Medicaid program necessary to launch the tailored plans.

"Because it remains uncertain as to when those issues will be fully resolved, the department is not able to announce a certain go-forward date at this time," DHHS said.

DHHS cited that it, as well as the state's six behavioral health managed care organizations, "remain committed to the implementation of the tailored plans."

The behavioral health MCOs began providing July 1 an additional array of home and community based services to Medicaid beneficiaries with serious mental health diagnoses, severe substance use disorders, intellectual/developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.

Tailored plans also will be responsible for managing the state’s non-Medicaid behavioral health, developmental disabilities and traumatic brain services for uninsured and underinsured North Carolinians.

People who will be covered by the tailored plans will continue to receive care through their existing plans.

DHHS said discussions that began in February 2023 focused on "three key areas that needed more work to ensure a smooth transition." They were:

* The behavioral health MCO provider network and technical capability readiness needed to improve;

* DHHS had the appropriate legal tools to ensure the well-being and safety of beneficiaries if a behavioral health MCO failed to provide services; and

* The behavioral health MCOs were focused on providing services for the populations they are best positioned to manage successfully.

"Delay is tied to major overhaul of the MCOs that is part of the budget being negotiated now," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

"This idea was the brainchild of (health Secretary Kody Kinsley, and it has been a challenge ever since he took over, so a delay makes sense."

DHHS said it is making progress with the behavioral health MCOs on technical capabilities, as well as working with the legislature "to achieve the necessary tools to administer the tailored plans on par with other managed care plans."

DHHS said the behavioral and physical health needs of beneficiaries "are often great, requiring ongoing care from multiple providers" overseen by the behavioral health MCOs.

“Tailored plans will provide specialized services and care management to meet the needs of these individuals."

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a leading Senate healthcare proponent, said the tailored plan delay "is not surprising."

"DHHS is being very diligent in making certain that there will not be any disruption to services for this vulnerable population. With the reorganization of the MCOs, it seems reasonable to wait until those changes are implemented."

Ripple effects

Kinsley told a joint legislative health-care committee on March 1 that the delay was driven primarily because the behavioral health MCOs have not secured enough providers.

Legislative online media outlet The Insider reported that Kinsley told the committee that between 20,000 and 30,000, or up to 20%, of tailored plan members would not have their current primary care provider in network.

Some of the potential ripple effects, according to Kinsley, is that beneficiaries could receive care from new providers that could be farther away, creating potential non-emergency medical transportation challenges.

Kinsley also said that across tailored plans, there were operational system issues which could lead to providers not getting paid on time and more.

Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin are among 14 members of behavioral health MCO Partners Health Management. Forsyth is by far the largest member by population.

The other MCOs are: Vaya Health (31 counties); Trillium Health Resources (28 counties); Sandhills (11 counties); Eastpointe (10 counties); and Alliance Health (six counties).

Among Vaya’s counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes. Among Sandhills’ counties are Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a leading legislative proponent of health-care reform, has been supportive of the delays given that the “MCOs are not prepared to move forward with tailored plans.”

“They serve a very vulnerable population and disruption of care and services is not an option.

“Hopefully, the additional time will help us move forward with implementation without any disruptions.”