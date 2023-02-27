The launch of a key Medicaid initiative in North Carolina — tailored plans for behavioral health recipients — has been delayed by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services by an additional six months until Oct. 1.

It is the fourth postponement by DHHS. The initial launch date was July 1, 2022, only to be postponed first to Dec. 1, 2022, and then to April 1, 2023.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

Tailored plans also will be responsible for managing the state’s non-Medicaid behavioral health, developmental disabilities and traumatic brain services for uninsured and underinsured North Carolinians.

People who will be covered by the tailored plans will continue to receive care until Oct. 1 through their existing plans.

DHHS said Monday the latest delay allows behavioral health managed care organizations, which will operate the tailored plans, "more time to contract with additional providers to ensure a smooth transition for people using the plans and their care providers."

"Their behavioral and physical health needs are often great, requiring ongoing care from multiple providers," DHHS said. "Tailored plans will provide specialized services and care management to meet the needs of these individuals.

Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin are among 14 members of behavioral health MCO Partners Health Management. Forsyth is by far the largest member by population.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a leading N.C. Senate proponent of healthcare reform, said she was supportive of the delay given that the "MCOs are not prepared to move forward with tailored plans."

"They serve a very vulnerable population and disruption of care and services is not an option.

"However, this is the third delay, and I do hope it will be the last. Hopefully, the additional time will help us move forward with implementation without any disruptions."

150,000 beneficiaries

DHHS said in July 2021 that tailored plans could serve about 200,000 North Carolinians, or about 8.7% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients in the state.

On Monday, DHHS said the potential enrollment count would be nearly 150,000.

By comparison, there are between 1.4 million and 1.8 million North Carolinians participating in the Medicaid transition program overseen by four statewide prepaid health plans for their whole-body coverage, including long-term care and pharmacy services.

That transition program debuted in July 2021.

DHHS said the leaderships of the state’s six MCOs support the delay decision. The initial contracts are scheduled to last four years.

The other MCOs are: Vaya Health (31 counties); Trillium Health Resources (28 counties); Sandhills (11 counties); Eastpointe (10 counties); and Alliance Health (six counties).

Among Vaya’s counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes. Among Sandhills’ counties are Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

Meanwhile, a separate program known as tailored care management launched Dec. 1.

That program provides some Medicaid beneficiaries a single designated care manager supported by a multidisciplinary care team.

That program was allowed to proceed to give care managers time to coordinate provider services.

DHHS transitioned on Dec. 1 to the federal 1915(i) waiver.

That program provides services to help beneficiaries remain in their homes and community-based settings through services, such as respite, individual and transitional supports, community living and supports, community transition and supported employment.