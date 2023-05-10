The final official count of COVID-19 pandemic-related deaths in Forsyth County will be frozen at 997 as the federal Public Health Emergency state of emergency ends Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it is ending its once-daily, then-weekly COVID-19 dashboard updates to coincide with the action by the Biden administration.

The final dashboard update has Forsyth with three additional COVID-19 related deaths, along with 139 new cases, for the week that ended May 6.

"Metrics have been essential to North Carolina’s response to COVID-19," DHHS said on its dashboard website.

"However, the way we track COVID-19 has changed. More people are using home tests, which are not reported to health officials, making case counts less reliable.

"Starting in May, doctors and labs are no longer required to report COVID cases to the health department in North Carolina."

DHHS said it will continue to track COVID-19 community levels in ways that include:

Emergency department visits for COVID-like, influenza-like, RSV-like and overall acute respiratory illness.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 and influenza.

Death certificate data.

Testing samples of wastewater in which COVID-19 can be reliably detected.

Since the pandemic surfaced locally in mid-March 2020, there have been 126,962 confirmed cases.

It is very likely that Forsyth has eclipsed the 1,000 death total from COVID-19.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

DHHS’ weekly case totals cover only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. There is no obligation for those individuals to report their positive test to a county health department.

Forsyth event

Forsyth County officials will hold an event recognizing the ending of the federal public health emergency at 10 a.m. Thursday at the county health department, 799 N. Highland Ave.

The event will feature public health professionals, elected officials and community partners talking about the combined local efforts to combat the pandemic.

Speakers will include: Forsyth Board of Commissioners chairman Don Martin; county health director Joshua Swift; N.C. Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth; and pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, which hosted both testing and vaccination events; Jose Isasi, owner of Southeast Plaza shopping center and Que Pasa Media; Dr. Kevin High, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist; and Dr. David Priest, infectious disease physician with Novant Health Inc.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines declared the city's COVID-19 state of emergency as being over on May 1.

In the declaration, Joines cited the advice of the local medical community of lower potential community exposure in ending the state of emergency.

Joines’ decision comes about nine months after Gov. Roy Cooper fulfilled on Aug. 15 his pledge to end the statewide COVID-19 state of emergency even as most Triad counties were at that time in the high level for community spread.

Last Forsyth update

Local COVID-19 community spread is at 10- to 12-month lows, depending on the metrics on the DHHS dashboard.

Of the three additional deaths, one death was confirmed last week and the other two confirmed from previous weeks.

Of the new cases, 31, or 22.3%, were individuals who have been re-infected.

Forsyth remains listed in the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All 100 N.C. counties are in the low category.

All three of Forsyth’s key metrics moved in a positive direction compared with the previous report.

For instance, the latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 23 in Forsyth, compared with 36 and 35 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 2.9, compared with 3.1 and 4.1 in the previous two reports.

Also, 1% of inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 1.1 and 1.2% in the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 2,173, compared with a revised 2,310 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 1,904 for the week that ended April 18, 2020.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report, 552, or 25.4%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is just more than 3.5 million.

There were seven COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 66 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 29,059.