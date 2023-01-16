DHHS enters foster-care initiative with local Crossnore home

The Crossnore Communities for Children home in Winston-Salem is serving as the launching pad for a new foster-care initiative with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The groups unveiled Wednesday the Bridging Families pilot program, which aims to help birth parents and their children "grow their family relationships" while children are in the custody of their county department of social services and residing with professional foster parents.

Children typically are placed into temporary foster care because their homes are unsafe or because their families provide severely inadequate care.

They can come from families who tend to face alcohol or drug addiction, homelessness or possibly a grave illness.

While in foster care, children receive professional mental health services, medical services, case management and educational assistance.

"Bridging Families supports the ultimate goal of foster care: to help families be stronger and healthier and live together again," the groups said.

The groups said the program is a reflection that placements in a family setting "is the best choice for many (children)."

"However, the number of these placements available is low, and more children are needing foster care in North Carolina."

The Winston-Salem home has been situated to allow siblings to be kept together. It is accepting sibling sets of three or more children.

Crossnore homes in Avery and Mitchell counties are being prepped to offer the same services.

The program provides birth parents with "an organized structure for collaboration with the Bridge Parents, such as coaching and completing a parenting skills curriculum.

"Because many of these families have experienced trauma, they also receive training on how to cope and rebuild nurturing relationships," the groups said.

"The whole family will have more time together in a natural environment and receive family therapy."

Crossnore said it continues to invest in another program known as kinship providers that involves extended family members.