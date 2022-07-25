DHHS expands categories for monkeypox vaccine eligibility

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services expanded Monday the categories of people who are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

Monkeypox is transmitted person-to-person through direct, skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Before Monday's eligibility update, those who were offered the free vaccine included: individuals who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days; and men who have sex with men or transgender individuals who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

On Monday, DHHS eliminated the "physical" part of the close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Also newly eligible include gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

• Having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex;

• Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection; and

• Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP).

"While monkeypox can affect anyone through close skin to skin contact, our data show that currently almost all cases in North Carolina, and across the country, have been in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

As of Monday, there had been 34 confirmed cases in North Carolina, though none in Forsyth County, according to the county health department. DHHS is not providing a case breakdown by county, leaving the disclosures to county health departments.

DHHS said individuals who meet the criteria can call a local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. In Forsyth, the number is 336-703-3100.

The vaccine works to prevent illness or reduce symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says monkeypox symptoms tend to last two to four weeks.

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Individuals who have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms should keep the rash covered, DHHS recommends. They should avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until they have been examined by a health care provider.

“Everyone in our health system across the state should be working quickly to increase use of testing and vaccinating those most at risk so we can contain this outbreak," Kinsley said.

DHHS said that as of Monday, 533 out of 4,548 available doses have been administered. The vaccine is provided in a two-dose series.

The Forsyth health department was provided with 460 doses. It is one of seven statewide to have received the monkeypox vaccine

Dozens of local residents have chosen to get the vaccine, county health director Joshua Swift said Friday.

There has been a publicly confirmed case of monkeypox in Davidson County and one in Guilford County, the only two to date in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region.

DHHS said more than 60% of monkeypox cases reported in North Carolina have been in Black men.

“It’s very concerning to see disparities emerging in our monkeypox cases,” state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said,

“We are working with our partners to raise awareness of monkeypox in LBGTQ+ communities of color and to making sure vaccines and other resources are reaching this community so they can take steps to decrease their chances of getting monkeypox.”

Kinsley said that “like any other health disparity, we need to focus our response to serve those at risk and tackle that disparity head-on."

“As more supply comes available, or as the outbreak shifts into other social networks, we will shift our guidance.”