DHHS gains grant to help fund creation of new suicide-prevention phone line

A division of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has received a $129,554 grant to create the state's version of a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The funds will help establish a phone number with a 988-prefix by the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

The grant comes from Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the suicide prevention group. It will provide important support as the state projects volume growth once the new 988 number becomes operational.

In July 2022, 988 will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The current phone number of 800-273-8255 will continue to be used until that time.

Congress approved the 988-prefix "as a simplified resource for individuals in crisis who need assistance.

“Crisis intervention and stabilization are critical for suicide prevention, particularly as many North Carolinians are feeling more isolated, overwhelmed and experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression due to the pandemic,” said Kody Kinsley, DHHS' deputy secretary for behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities