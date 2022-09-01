DHHS: New COVID-19 booster shot likely available next week

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday expects to have the bivalent COVID-19 booster doses available beginning next week and to have nearly 500,000 doses by mid-September.

The DHHS announcement comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Thursday the bivalent COVID-19 booster doses for both Moderna and Pfizer.

The doses are designed to target the most common current omicron subvariants, particularly B.A.5, which represented 80.9% of new cases in North Carolina for the period of Aug. 7-20.

People are not eligible for the bivalent shot if they've had a booster within the previous two months.

DHHS said about 229,000 of the available bivalent doses in N.C. will be shipped to pharmacies with federal partnerships, such as CVS and Walgreens.

The FDA stated the new boosters “are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant.”

As a result of the FDA’s action, the original booster dose, which contains one strain of the virus, is no longer authorized for people 12 and older.

The original booster still is authorized for children ages 5-11 years old.