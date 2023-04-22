Forsyth County reported 137 new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 137 new cases for the week that ended April 15, down from a revised 139 in the previous report.

Of the new cases, 20% or 27, were individuals who have been re-infected.

No deaths were reported, so Forsyth death toll remained at 992.

Meanwhile, DHHS said that everyone older than six months will only receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against more variants of the virus.

Those ages 65 and older and those with a compromised immune system can now receive an additional vaccine dose.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals cover only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth remains listed in the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alleghany County is alone throughout North Carolina in being in the "medium" category.

Forsyth’s three key metrics yielded mixed results last week. For instance, the latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 35 in Forsyth, compared with 47 and 41 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 4.1 compared with 5.9 and 6.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 1.2% of inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 1.8% the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county region of the Piedmont Triad averaged 67 coronavirus patients, down from 90 in the previous report.

Statewide update

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 2,408, compared with a revised 2,789 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 1,904 for the week that ended April 18, 2020.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report 548, or 22.7%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.49 million.

There were 11 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 24 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,962.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 324 compared with 370 in the previous report.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists six active subvariants, down one from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 85.7% of new cases from March 26 to April 8, while XBB is 7.5%.

Vaccine updates

DHHS said individuals ages 6 and older are considered up to date if they have already gotten an updated (bivalent) dose.

The bivalent vaccine protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the newer omicron variants.

These changes are based on an updated authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

"These changes are an important step toward the future for COVID-19 vaccines, as we shift to regular routines that include the most up-to-date protection against the virus, similar to the annual flu shot," said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and DHHS' chief medical officer.

"We remind you that if you have not had a COVID-19 vaccine since September 2022, you are most likely due for an updated dose."

The new guidance also allows for additional updated doses for certain high-risk groups to help boost protection against the virus:

* People ages 65 and older who already received an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago can get an additional dose.

* Individuals with a compromised immune system may need at least one updated dose two months after their last updated COVID-19 vaccine, at the discretion of a health care provider.

Most children ages 6 months to 5 years are eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine if they have been vaccinated, but have not yet had an updated vaccine dose.

DHHS said COVID-19 vaccines currently remain free, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

However, COVID-19 vaccines will soon become available like flu shots and other routine vaccinations and may no longer be free for everyone.

People who do not have an established health care provider can find a vaccine provider nearby at MySpot.nc.gov or visit ncdhhs.gov/LHD to contact their local health department.