DHHS places wastewater monitoring on COVID-19 dashboard

A little-recognized measuring stick for tracking COVID-19 is in wastewater.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services expanded its COVID-19 dashboard to include wastewater monitoring.

Since January, DHHS has been testing wastewater samples to look for SARS-CoV-2 as part of the federal National Wastewater Surveillance System.

The statewide program, known as the N.C. Wastewater Monitoring Network, represents a collaboration between 11 wastewater utilities, eight local public health departments and researchers at UNC Chapel Hill.

None of the participating groups is from the Triad or Northwest N.C. They are mostly in the Charlotte, Triangle and Wilmington areas, along with Greenville and Pittsboro.

Why is the wastewater dashboard important?

Individuals who are infected with COVID-19 tend to shed viral particles in their feces.

These viral particles are no longer infectious in wastewater, but can be measured if enough people are infected.