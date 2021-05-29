DHHS places wastewater monitoring on COVID-19 dashboard

A little-recognized measuring stick for tracking COVID-19 is in wastewater.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services expanded its COVID-19 dashboard to include wastewater monitoring.
Since January, DHHS has been testing wastewater samples to look for SARS-CoV-2 as part of the federal National Wastewater Surveillance System.
The statewide program, known as the N.C. Wastewater Monitoring Network, represents a collaboration between 11 wastewater utilities, eight local public health departments and researchers at UNC Chapel Hill.
None of the participating groups is from the Triad or Northwest N.C. They are mostly in the Charlotte, Triangle and Wilmington areas, along with Greenville and Pittsboro.
Why is the wastewater dashboard important?
Individuals who are infected with COVID-19 tend to shed viral particles in their feces.
These viral particles are no longer infectious in wastewater, but can be measured if enough people are infected.
"Wastewater monitoring is a new tool that will help us track the spread of COVID-19 in participating communities even as fewer people are being tested," state Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in a statement.
"This can be an early warning system and allow health officials to take actions to stop the spread if trends are increasing."
Wastewater monitoring detects virus shed by people who are symptomatic, as well as people who are asymptomatic.
This can be important as asymptomatic people are rarely tested. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 50% of COVID-19 transmission is caused by people without symptoms.
If wastewater data show an unexpected increase in COVID-19 in a community, DHHS will immediately notify the wastewater treatment plant and local health department.
If warranted, local officials can take the following public health measures:
• Mobilize or increase pop-up testing.
• Increase public health communications on the importance of masking, handwashing, social distancing and avoiding large crowds in enclosed spaces.
• Alert local hospitals, clinics and other health care providers about a potential increase in cases.
• Provide recommendations to community leaders or implement restrictions like limiting indoor gatherings and reducing business capacity.
• Take steps to increase vaccination in the community.
About 40% of the state’s population uses septic systems for wastewater, so even if all wastewater treatment plants statewide were participating, the data would represent six out of 10 people in North Carolina.
