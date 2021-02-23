DHHS' prepaid health plans contracts deemed fair by judge

A Superior Court judge has upheld a legal decision that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services fairly awarded prepaid health plans contracts for the state's initiative to reform managed care through Medicaid.
DHHS announced in February 2019 that the four physician health plans are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
Two potential health plans — Aetna Better Health and My Health by Health Providers — re-filed separate petitions for judicial review in Wake Superior Court. Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters involved with My Health.
At stake are three-year contracts for four insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year starting with the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins July 1. With two optional one-year extensions, a health contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
Aetna and MyHealth have been challenging the legality of DHHS' decision-making process. In particular, Aetna claims it should have been chosen over Blue Cross NC.
On Aug. 25, DHHS said that a judge in the state Office of Administrative Hearings affirmed DHHS' process for selecting the four insurers.
DHHS said Judge Tenisha Jacobs notified the affected companies that she granted the department’s request for summary judgment. Jacobs ruled in June 2019 to deny the plaintiffs' request to halt the implementation of the changes, finding they were not likely to succeed on the merits of their claims.
Last week, Superior Court judge Michael O’Foghluda upheld Jacobs' ruling.
Five years
The transition to physician health plans is expected to cover between 1.6 million and 1.8 million North Carolina participants.
A key selling point for transformation is focusing on a patient's overall health for those experiencing mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability issues.
Five years' worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated July 3 when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.
Statewide enrollment is projected to begin March 15 and end May 14. There is a 90-day "change period" that allows beneficiaries to switch PHPs.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the physian plans will pay health care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
DHHS will reimburse the physician plans, and people will be able to choose which plan they want to sign up for, or a provider will be assigned to them by May 14.
