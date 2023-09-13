The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending North Carolinians ages 6 months and old get what officials refer to as the "fall COVID-19 vaccine" along with the annual flu shot.

The advisory was issued shortly after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the latest booster vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer.

The booster vaccine is expected to be available locally within days. Providers and pharmacies must order vaccine supply directly from manufacturers.

Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has placed orders for the new COVID-19 booster and expects to receive a shipment early next week.

The advisory came as the three key measuring sticks — emergency department visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — continued to rise to their highest levels since the national public-health emergency was declared over on May 10.

"Because the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, the updated COVID-19 vaccine is designed to match the changed virus and help protect people from serious illness, hospitalization and death," DHHS said.

DHHS recommended getting a seasonal flu shot before the end of October.

"Like the annual flu shot, the fall COVID-19 vaccine provides the most up-to-date protection against the COVID-19 virus and will help us prepare for seasonal viruses that disrupt our lives,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer.

“We encourage everyone to talk with a health care provider about all recommended vaccines."

Because the vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist infectious diseases expert Christopher Ohl recommends that individuals consider getting the next COVID-19 booster shot when it becomes available within the next few weeks.

Ohl said getting the next booster shot would serve to “top you off” immunity-wise within two weeks.

“It will have faster than the original vaccinations because we’re kind of waking up the immune system,” Ohl said.

DHHS also warned of an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, which typically spreads in the fall and winter.

The flu and RSV can cause a severe respiratory infection that can lead to severe illness and even death, particularly in older adults, young children and those with underlying medical issues.

DHHS said that for the first time, there is an RSV vaccine to protect people ages 60 and older and another medication that can protect infants under 8 months and some older babies at increased risk of severe illness with RSV.

Most health insurance plans will cover the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at little or no cost.

Children who are insured by Medicaid or are uninsured or underinsured can get vaccines at no cost through the Vaccines for Children program, which offers vaccines to eligible children through age 18.

DHHS is scheduled to receive a limited supply of free vaccine for uninsured or underinsured adults through the federal Bridge Access program. These vaccines will be distributed to safety net providers like Community Health Centers and local health departments and to participating pharmacies.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, go to MySpot.nc.gov, call 800-CDC-INFO or go to ncdhhs.gov/LHD to contact a local health department.

Key metrics

DHHS halted its overall weekly COVID-19 dashboard updates on May 10, but still provides weekly updates on Wednesdays for the three key metrics.

Statewide COVID-19 hospital admissions reached a near seven-month high of 638 last week. That’s up from 493 last week and the highest since 709 for the week that ended Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, 4.6% of all statewide emergency room visits last week were related to COVID-19, up from 4.1% the previous report. It’s the highest COVID-19-related level since 4.6% for the week that ended Jan. 20.

Ohl also pointed to wastewater samples finding more COVID-19 presence during the wavelet.

The wastewater monitoring found 41.3 million COVID-19 virus particles statewide.

That’s up from 36.2 million the previous week and the highest level since the peak of 57.1 million for the week that ended Jan. 4, 2023.

“For the Triad, the wastewater samples are as high as they were during the omicron phase,” Ohl said.