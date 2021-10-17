DHHS releases draft plan for meeting Olmstead agreement involving qualified behavioral health individuals

“The Olmstead plan will serve as a blueprint for the way that NCDHHS and its state government partners make decisions central to improving the lives of people with disabilities,” DHHS said in a news release.

“The plan will seek to divert people from entering institutions and support those wishing to leave by offering an array of community living services and supports. Access to housing, employment, transportation and other aspects of community life are addressed in the plan.”

DHHS said the plan “builds on the foundation” of its Transition to Community Living and Money Follows the Person programs.

According to the sixth annual Olmstead review that was released in November, DHHS had made 2,114 placements as of June 30, 2020, with the assistance of the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations.

DHHS said in November it was “positioned to exceed its goal” of 3,000 placements by July 1, 2021. DHHS could not be reached for an update on those placements.