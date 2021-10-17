DHHS releases draft plan for meeting Olmstead agreement involving qualified behavioral health individuals

The state released last week a draft of its long-awaited plan for placing up to 3,000 qualified behavioral health individuals into independent housing and securing their proper economic and health status once there.
Eligible to participate are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.
DHHS said a public comment period runs through Oct. 27. It plans to make public a final plan in December that would cover 2022 and 2023.
“This draft plan will commit North Carolina to a future where people with disabilities can access the array of publicly funded services in their communities they need to live everyday life, side-by-side with friends, family and neighbors,” said Dave Richard, DHHS deputy secretary for N.C. Medicaid.
In April, the U.S. Justice Department gave North Carolina two more years — until June 30, 2023 — to complete a transition initiative ordered by Justice officials in 2012. The initiative is known as the Olmstead agreement.
The moves are part of a court-ordered settlement spurred by claims made by Disability Rights NC in November 2010 that the state was violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by placing individuals with mental illness into adult-care homes.
“The Olmstead plan will serve as a blueprint for the way that NCDHHS and its state government partners make decisions central to improving the lives of people with disabilities,” DHHS said in a news release.
“The plan will seek to divert people from entering institutions and support those wishing to leave by offering an array of community living services and supports. Access to housing, employment, transportation and other aspects of community life are addressed in the plan.”
DHHS said the plan “builds on the foundation” of its Transition to Community Living and Money Follows the Person programs.
According to the sixth annual Olmstead review that was released in November, DHHS had made 2,114 placements as of June 30, 2020, with the assistance of the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations.
DHHS said in November it was “positioned to exceed its goal” of 3,000 placements by July 1, 2021. DHHS could not be reached for an update on those placements.
Justice officials said the extra two years will allow North Carolina “to substantially comply with other obligations in this comprehensive agreement, such as improving community-based mental health services, supported employment, transition and discharge processes, and its quality assurance and performance improvement system.”
Background
The settlement is measured through six thresholds: supported housing; supported employment; discharge and transition planning; quality assurance and performance improvement; pre-admission screening and diversion; and community-based mental health services.
In January 2017, Justice officials asked a federal judge to compel North Carolina to meet the settlement requirements.
According to Justice officials’ motion, the state “has repeatedly failed to comply with the agreement’s housing and employment services provision, lagging far behind schedule.”
“As a result, halfway through the agreement, hundreds of North Carolinians remain unnecessarily segregated in adult care homes.”
In January 2018, state regulators disclosed potential penalties for the behavioral health MCOs if they fail to meet new standards.
For not achieving annual full performance standard in placing eligible and qualified behavioral health residents into community housing, the fines would be $600,000 annually.
DHHS said in April “the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state’s efforts to meet some of the requirements.”
“Most notably, the transition of people with serious mental illness out of adult care homes to homes in the community has been challenging during the pandemic.”
Setbacks
There have been setbacks related to the overall initiative.
There were 116 participants who experienced a significant physical or behavioral health episode, threat of physical or mental harm, including sexual assault, or died during fiscal 2018-19, including 28 in the Cardinal Innovations network that currently covers six Triad counties.
Some deaths occurred because of natural causes and terminal illness. Some incidents led to what DHHS called “permanent physical or psychological impairment.”
Some individuals were suspended and/or expelled from participating.
Laurie Coker, president of statewide advocacy group NC CANSO and a local behavioral health advocate, has said supportive services remain the key to successfully sustaining individuals in their new independent surroundings.
“With the appropriate support services that have not been embedded in this settlement ... more people would want to transition out of facilities and more people succeed in their communities,” Coker said.
