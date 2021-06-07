 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DHHS reports six more COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth over weekend
0 Comments

DHHS reports six more COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth over weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that Americans are not making use of the availability of Covid-19 vaccines in the US while other countries are pleading for them.

Forsyth County has crossed the 400 threshold for COVID-19 related deaths even as the county's daily case count remains at near-pandemic lows.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had six additional deaths reported since noon Friday.

DHHS no longer provides a breakdown of deaths at the county level over the weekend.

The six deaths increased the Forsyth total to 401.

DHHS' Thursday report also listed Forsyth with six additional deaths, which was the most in a daily case count since Feb. 19.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Monday that "I believe this was the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths,"

Before DHHS' Friday and Monday reports, Swift said Thursday that “a large part of our deaths slowing down is because the high number of people who have been vaccinated, especially in our older population who are at higher risk for hospitalization, serious illness and death.”

Since May 24, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including now 13 for June.

Meanwhile, there were 36 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 12 reported for Sunday, for a total of 36,671 for the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 13 on Thursday, following five on Wednesday, four on June 1 and six on May 31. 

Warnings

Local public-health officials have cautioned that Memorial Day weekend will serve as the first major measure of personal responsibility since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, has said he remains concerned that “most communities across the country have just totally stopped wearing masks.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance lifted most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. North Carolina matched most of those guidelines the next day.

Cooper said May 14 that DHHS will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”

“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that.

“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”

Vaccinations

DHHS reported that as of noon Monday, there are 4.16 million adult North Carolinians considered as fully vaccinated to get to the 50% vaccination milestone.

The breakdown is 3.86 million getting two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 310,859 getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DHHS is reported a quick uptake from those ages 12 to 17. When factoring in those ages, 46% of those ages 12 and older statewide are fully vaccinated.

About 78% of residents ages 65 and older statewide are fully vaccinated.

DHHS lists 176,549 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 46%, while 160,534 are fully vaccinated, or 42%.

Swift said the health department is concentrating its vaccination efforts on those ages 12 to 49 since “they are the least vaccinated population ... and we’re now seeing more cases in those age groups.”

“There’s more chance of spread because there’s more contacts.”

The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.

Vaccines were given to 120,472 people for the week that began May 31, which continues an eight-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 64.5% were second doses.

The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.

Statewide

The number of statewide cases remains mostly on the downward side over the weekend.

There were 501 cases reported for Friday, 437 for Saturday and 359 for Sunday.

The June 1 count of 265 is the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the cast count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.

The overall statewide case count for the pandemic is at 1.006 million.

DHHS listed 48 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide over the weekend for an overall total of 13,199.

The latest statewide positive test rate is at 2.7% based on 19,529 tests performed Saturday. The rate was 2% for the 25,411 tests performed Friday.

A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.

In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3% of about 425 tests performed Saturday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 546 in Monday’s report, down 67 from Friday.

The 17-county Triad region reported 125 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down 12 from Friday.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination options

Upcoming Forsyth County Department of Public Health vaccine clinics:

• Tuesday, 3 to 7:15 p.m. at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.

• Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salvation Army, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.

• Thursday, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Northwest Middle School, 5501 Murray Road, Winston-Salem, and at Mineral Springs Middle School, 4559 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem.

• Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. at Carver High School, 3545 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, and at Parkland High School, 1600 Brewer Road, Winston-Salem.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cooks Flea Market, 4250 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.

• Saturday, 1 to 6:30 p.m. Happy Hill Reunion, Sims Recreation Center campus.

Appointments and walk-ups are also accepted at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave, for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Walk-ups will be accepted 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The vaccination clinic will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Novant Health Inc. continues to operate its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall.

The hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments and walk-up slots are available.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: NY COVID limits end at 70% vaccination rate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News