DHHS reports six more COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth over weekend

Forsyth County has crossed the 400 threshold for COVID-19 related deaths even as the county's daily case count remains at near-pandemic lows.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had six additional deaths reported since noon Friday.

DHHS no longer provides a breakdown of deaths at the county level over the weekend.

The six deaths increased the Forsyth total to 401.

DHHS' Thursday report also listed Forsyth with six additional deaths, which was the most in a daily case count since Feb. 19.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Monday that "I believe this was the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths,"

Before DHHS' Friday and Monday reports, Swift said Thursday that “a large part of our deaths slowing down is because the high number of people who have been vaccinated, especially in our older population who are at higher risk for hospitalization, serious illness and death.”