DHHS said NC has 'ample supply' Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Forsyth reports 82 new cases.

About 44% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 51% of those ages 18 to 24, county health director Joshua Swift said.

Projections show that of those ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth, or about 20,000 out of 35,500, would be fully vaccinated if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them, Swift said.

Public health officials could begin holding vaccination events as soon as late November in cooperation with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Swift said. That could include on-campus, outreach events and Saturday vaccinations at the health department.

Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday she is confident that there will be vaccination participation at or exceeding Swift's projections based on 12- to 17-year-old vaccination levels.

Nissen said she does not expect parents who have gotten the vaccination for a 12- to 17-year-old child to be hesitant for their child in the 5 to 11 age range.

"I think those parents are the ones who are highly interested in getting that next group of children in the home vaccinated," Nissen said.

The challenge, as it has been with other age groups, is encouraging vaccination among those parents who are hesitant after the initial surge in demand.