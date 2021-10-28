DHHS said NC has 'ample supply' Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Forsyth reports 82 new cases.

There will be "ample supply" statewide for parents in North Carolina who want to have their 5- to 11-year-old children vaccinated with the Pfizer shots, state health officials said Thursday.
Federal health regulators will consider Tuesday and Wednesday whether to give final approval of a version of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
If approved, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said those doses could begin being shipped within a day.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continued to fluctuate this week, but are still slowly trending toward pre-delta variant levels of the pandemic.
DHHS reported Forsyth had 82 new cases between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday. There were 56 cases reported Wednesday and 44 reported Tuesday.
DHHS listed no additional COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth after four were reported Wednesday.
DHHS said that more than 750 locations statewide "are preparing to provide vaccines to (the 5 to 11) age group, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, local health departments, community vaccination events and family vaccination sites."
The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is expected to be about one-third of the strength of that for adults and with smaller needles.
About 44% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 51% of those ages 18 to 24, county health director Joshua Swift said.
Projections show that of those ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth, or about 20,000 out of 35,500, would be fully vaccinated if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them, Swift said.
Public health officials could begin holding vaccination events as soon as late November in cooperation with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Swift said. That could include on-campus, outreach events and Saturday vaccinations at the health department.
Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday she is confident that there will be vaccination participation at or exceeding Swift's projections based on 12- to 17-year-old vaccination levels.
Nissen said she does not expect parents who have gotten the vaccination for a 12- to 17-year-old child to be hesitant for their child in the 5 to 11 age range.
"I think those parents are the ones who are highly interested in getting that next group of children in the home vaccinated," Nissen said.
The challenge, as it has been with other age groups, is encouraging vaccination among those parents who are hesitant after the initial surge in demand.
Nissen said Novant "is doing a lot of education and preparation" for providing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11.
"Everyone has to decide for themselves whether it is appropriate to move forward with the vaccine," Nissen said.
"I would encourage anyone who has questions to reach out to someone in health care they trust."
Nissen said health-care systems have "a lot of safety checks and balances in place" to comply with federal vaccination standards.
"It is a different vial, so that's helpful from sorting out from a safety perspective," Nissen said.
"We have pharmacists available and will use bar codes to ensure they get the right dose, as we do for all doses."
Forsyth update
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period during mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
Forsyth is listed with 51,712 cases of the virus since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
There have been 50 COVID-19 related deaths so far in October, as well as 562 for the pandemic.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 193, have occurred since April 15.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
What makes the October and September death totals so concerning is that they are occurring since the three COVID-19 vaccines became readily available by mid-April.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 2,493 new cases Thursday, compared with 2,160 cases Wednesday, 1,340 cases Tuesday and 1,183 Monday.
The Monday case count is the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 42 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.47 million COVID-19 cases and 17,977 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,364 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Thursday. It is the lowest statewide count since 1,311 on July 31.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 316 COVID-19 patients, down one from Wednesday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 4.5% based on 34,854 tests conducted Thursday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.8% over the past 14 days.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.37 million with the two-dose regimen and 432,878 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 65% of the population are now considered as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Thursday, 213,940 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 76%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 69%.
