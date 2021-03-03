DHHS says schools should offer in-person learning

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued new health guidance Wednesday, calling on all K-12 schools to offer in-person learning while keeping a virtual option.
A handful of North Carolina's 115 school district are in Plan C or fulltime remote learning.
The State Board of Education will vote on Thursday whether to adopt the update to the Strong Schools Toolkit, a manual that gives guidance on how public schools should reopen.
"Recognizing the growing harms to children who are out of school and relying solely on remote instruction — including negative impacts on academics, mental health and food insecurity — the department’s updated guidance instructs schools to offer in-person learning to the fullest extent possible while following all public health protocols. Schools should only use remote learning options for higher-risk students and for families opting for remote learning for their children," according to the new guidelines.
The change comes as the state sees continued improvement in key metrics, signifying a declining spread of the virus.
Thousands of teachers in the state have also received their first shot of vaccine.
“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said health secretary Mandy Cohen. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”
The new guidance will have no bearing on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, which now has an in-person option for all students. High school students returned to classrooms on Feb. 22.
According to the guidance, middle schools and high schools must adhere to six-feet of social distancing. A senate bill that Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed last week says middle schools and high schools can have minimal social distancing. The senate's attempt to override the veto failed by one vote, and Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) has said that he will call for another vote because one of the bill's co-sponsors was unable to vote the first time.
