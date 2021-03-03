DHHS says schools should offer in-person learning

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued new health guidance Wednesday, calling on all K-12 schools to offer in-person learning while keeping a virtual option.

A handful of North Carolina's 115 school district are in Plan C or fulltime remote learning.

The State Board of Education will vote on Thursday whether to adopt the update to the Strong Schools Toolkit, a manual that gives guidance on how public schools should reopen.

"Recognizing the growing harms to children who are out of school and relying solely on remote instruction — including negative impacts on academics, mental health and food insecurity — the department’s updated guidance instructs schools to offer in-person learning to the fullest extent possible while following all public health protocols. Schools should only use remote learning options for higher-risk students and for families opting for remote learning for their children," according to the new guidelines.

The change comes as the state sees continued improvement in key metrics, signifying a declining spread of the virus.

Thousands of teachers in the state have also received their first shot of vaccine.