DHHS sets free COVID-19 test sites in Forsyth

The state Department of Health and Human Services will offer the following free COVID-19 test sites in Forsyth County. Most testing events will be conducted by StarMed.

Anyone interested in getting tested should contact the site before they go to confirm testing criteria, availability, hours and registration.

Personal information is private and strictly confidential. Some locations may ask for identification, but it is not required at all testing places. The testing sites are:

StarMed at Shallowford Square, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 6555 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.

StarMed at Shiloh Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at 916 E. 12th St. in Winston-Salem.

StarMed at Wake Forest Mobile Clinic, 9 am to 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 19, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 901 Waterworks Road in Winston-Salem.

StarMed at Winston-Salem Transit Authority, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at 100 W. Fifth St., in Winston-Salem.

StarMed at Union Baptist Church, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at 1200 N. Trade St., in Winston-Salem.

Destiny Temple 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17, at 1131 21st St. in Winston-Salem.

StarMed, Kernersville Town Hall parking lot, 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at 134 E. Mountain St.

StarMed, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to noon, at 1212 N Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem.

StarMed, Southeast Plaza, 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at 3025 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem.

Exodus Baptist Church 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at 2000 Wilbur St. in Winston-Salem.

